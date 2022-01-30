Celina destroys Rose with cheating video on the web TV News

In As More Life, Better!, Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), who definitely doesn’t learn to let go of the bone, will come up with a new evil scheme against Rose (Bárbara Colen). Only this time the villain will not be content to expose her daughter-in-law to Guilherme (Mateus Solano), but to the whole of Brazil. She will publicize proof of the ex-model’s betrayals on the internet to end the woman’s reputation in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, Guilherme and Rose will be on the warpath. The doctor’s wife will get tired of her husband’s jealousy and leave him to be with Baby (Vladimir Brichta). Furious, the surgeon will dedicate himself to taking everything from the woman in the divorce process.

Tigrão’s father (Matheus Abreu) ​​will even deliver a dossier with evidence that his ex-wife betrayed him to a lawyer. He will do everything in order to harm her in the separation. Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes), however, will try to dissuade his son from the idea.

Celina, who is not silly or anything, will not let the opportunity pass and will steal the video of the kiss between Rose and Baby. The bitch will dump the recording on the internet, and the damage will be done. When they come across the images on the web, Guilherme and Tigrão will almost fall behind.

The More Life, the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot marks the debut of Mauro Wilson as the titular author of soap operas and has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Afterwards, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem. Claudia Souto’s telenovela will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

