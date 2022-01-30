Check the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2449; prize is BRL 36 million

Was Saturday lucky for you? – (Credit: Playback/YouTube)

On Saturday night (29/1), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw six lotteries: the Mega-Sena 2449 contests; Quina’s 5767; the 2328 of the Dupla Seine; the 1742 of Timemania, the 2435 of Lotofácil and the 561 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize pool of R$36 million, had the following dozens drawn: 14-20-21-31-49-52.
Watch the full broadcast:

