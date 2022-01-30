City Hall of San Francisco do Sul

Professionals must perform activities in a 40-hour workweek and will have salaries of up to R$ 10 thousand; check out

In the state of Santa Catarina, the Municipality of São Francisco do Sul, through the Municipal Department of Administration and Personnel Management, announces the implementation of the Selection Process that aims to admit FHS Doctor – Family Health Strategy.

According to the announcement, four vacancies will be filled. To apply for one of the opportunities, candidates must prove the education required for the desired higher-level position, as well as registration with the respective class council, among other requirements contained in the public notice.

The admitted professionals will perform functions in a workload of 40 hours per week and will have salaries of R$ 10,070.77 per month.

Procedures for participation

To participate, interested parties must register from 8:00 a.m. on January 28, 2022 until 2:00 p.m. on February 4, 2022, exclusively via the internet through the website of city ​​Hall.

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through the evaluation of titles and professional experience, according to the scoring criteria specified in the public notice.

The validity period of this Selection Process will be one year, counted from the approval of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.