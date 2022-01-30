City of SP suspends vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday because of heavy rains | São Paulo

Vaccination against Covid-19 was extraordinarily suspended in the city of São Paulo this Sunday (30), due to heavy rains and for the safety of citizens, employees and also the vaccination procedure, according to the City Hall.

The application of the vaccine was scheduled to take place in six parks and two pharmacies on Avenida Paulista.

From Monday (31), vaccination against Covid-19 will take place again at megaposts and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm, and at UBSs and Integrated AMAs/UBSs, from 7 am to 7 pm. To the public from 5 to 11 years old, at 470 UBSs, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The early morning was rainy throughout the capital of São Paulo this Sunday (30). According to the Emergency Management Center (CGE), areas of instability associated with the cold front on the coast of São Paulo kept the weather closed and rainy. The forecast is for rain to continue throughout the day.

The Fire Department reported that during the dawn of this Sunday (30), due to the rains, there were 6 calls for landslides or landslides, 3 calls for flooding and 47 for falling trees.

Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP

According to the City Hall, so far, there have been 26,214,786 applications, with 11,138,301 first doses (D1), 10,115,720 second doses (D2), 335,330 single doses (DUs) and 4,625,435 additional doses (ADs). . Vaccination coverage of the population over 18 years of age is 109.6% for D1+DU, 104.6% for D2+DU and 50.1% for AD.

In adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 950,460 D1 were applied, representing a vaccination coverage of 112.6%. 793,152 D2 were also applied to this public, with 94% coverage.

In children aged 5 to 11, who started to be vaccinated this month, so far, 422,202 doses of anti-Covid vaccine have already been applied, which corresponds to 39% of the vaccine coverage in this age group.

São Paulo exceeds the mark of 1 million children vaccinated with 1st dose

More than 1 million children aged 5 to 11 years were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo until this Saturday (29), according to the São Paulo government. The number represents 25.01% of children in this age group.

Of the total number of children vaccinated in the state, about 409 thousand are in the capital of São Paulo. According to the São Paulo City Hall, about 37.7% of children in this age group have already been immunized in the city.

Government of the state of SP will require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 from students

Secretary says proof of vaccination will only be required in schools in the city of SP after all children are vaccinated

The age groups that most sought health centers so far were children aged 9, 10 and 11, who reached more than 40% of those vaccinated.

“Our goal is to further accelerate the immunization of children”, informed the Coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula.

Parents say they are relieved by the advance of vaccination with CoronaVac in SP

Coronavac 28 day break

On Tuesday (25), the City of São Paulo reported that it extended the interval between the 1st and 2nd doses of Coronavac to 28 days for children aged 6 to 11 years, following the guidelines of the Butantan Institute, manufacturer of the immunizer.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) is reorienting all Basic Health Units (UBSs) so that returns are always scheduled after 28 days of the first dose, not 15 days, as was in force. before.

The interval between the first and second doses of pediatric Pfizer remains at 56 days or eight weeks.

According to municipal management, those responsible for the children who received the card with the return to D2 after 15 days will also be guided by the Basic Health Units (UBSs) about the new 28-day interval. For adults, the interval between doses remains 15 days.

Intervals for the second dose of vaccines in the city of São Paulo:

Pfizer Pediatric: 56 days or 8 weeks after 1st dose

Butantan (Coronavac) Pediatric: 28 days or 4 weeks after 1st dose

Butantan (Coronavac) adults: 15 days after 1st dose

AstraZeneca: 08 weeks (56 days) after 1st dose (exceptionally using Pfizer immunizer, in the absence of AstraZeneca)

Pfizer over 12 years: 21 days after 1st dose

Janssen: from 2 to 6 months after the 1st dose (exceptionally when done with the Pfizer immunizer, in the absence of Janssen)

1 of 1 Closed gates of Parque Villa Lobos in the city of São Paulo, this Saturday (6), due to the restriction plan presented by the state government — Photo: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press/Estadão Content Closed gates of Parque Villa Lobos in the city of São Paulo, this Saturday (6), due to the restriction plan presented by the state government — Photo: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press/Estadão Content