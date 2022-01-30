Close to being governor, Izolda says that the increase in teachers is not given by Bolsonaro

A few months away from probably taking over the government of Ceará, vice-governor Izolda Cela (PDT) entered this Saturday, 29, in the controversy of the 33.24% readjustment for teachers of the basic network announced last week by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ).

In a publication on social networks, Izolda highlighted that the adjustment was not given by the Federal Government, but rather is part of the law of the new Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb).

“There has been a law in force for years, practically since the implementation of the floor, which determines the way in which the calculation is carried out — linked to the Fundeb student value. Another thing is that Brazilian states and municipalities, with their own resources, pay their teachers”, says the deputy governor.

“We really need a more active and responsible federal government with education. Whatever comes will be most welcome. But sending this percentage of the floor increase to the federal government is a misappropriation. Either out of ignorance, or out of bad intentions,” he continues.

Soon after the announcement of the readjustment, last Thursday, 27, the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), highlighted that teachers in the municipal network will have the increase of 33.24%. Across Brazil, several mayors are reacting against the application of the new law, highlighting the lack of capacity in the municipal coffers for the value of the readjustment. On Friday, the 28th, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) stated that Ceará should also comply with the floor.

On the same day, Izolda acknowledged that he is about to take over the State Government. “There is an important probability. I am already considering that (taking over the government)”.

This Saturday, the PT confirmed Governor Camilo Santana (PT) as a candidate for the Senate. Thus, he is expected to leave the government by April, leaving Izolda in office. The PT also approved the maintenance of the alliance with the PDT, which should launch a candidate for the government.

