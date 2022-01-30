construction cost soars in Brazil

The cost per square meter of building a house in Brazil has increased by almost 50% in the last five years. Data from Sinapi (National System for Research on Costs and Indexes of Civil Construction) show that, from the end of 2016 to the end of 2021, the average value of a square meter of a construction rose 47.43%, going from R$ 1,027, 30 for BRL 1,514.52. In the same period, accumulated inflation was 28.15%.

The values ​​consider the expenses with labor and material. Expenses with land, projects and licenses, among others, do not enter into the account.

Construction material soared in the pandemic

Behind the most recent movement, according to experts heard by the UOLconstruction material prices are skyrocketing, especially in the last two years, during the covid-19 pandemic.

Calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the Sinapi index has two components: labor and material. In the first case, the cost rose 21.84% in the last five years, below inflation of 28.15%. But material expenses since 2016 soared 71.32% — two and a half times the inflation for the period.

According to economist Ana Maria Castelo, project coordinator at Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas), in São Paulo, price pressure was greater during the pandemic. The cost of labor rose 9.27% ​​in two years, while the cost of construction materials advanced 50.26%, according to Sinapi.

Mainly in the last two years, there has been a very significant increase in construction material, making it really more expensive for Brazilians to build. In 2020 and 2021, this effect was partly mitigated by lower interest rates. This allowed families to finance the acquisition of material and their construction. The point is that, from now on, we will no longer have this low interest rate situation.

Ana Maria Castelo, economist at FGV

See costs since 2016

IBGE data show the rise in costs to build in recent years, especially for building materials:

Average price per square meter of construction in Brazil

December 2016: BRL 1,027.30 (general index); BRL 496.09 (labor); BRL 531.21 (material)

December 2017: BRL 1,066.68 (general index); BRL 521.71 (labor); BRL 544.97 (material)

December 2018: BRL 1,113.88 (general index); BRL 534.66 (labor); BRL 579.33 (material)

December 2019: BRL 1,158.81 (general index); BRL 553.17 (labor); BRL 605.64 (material)

December 2020: BRL 1,276.40 (general index); BRL 566.07 (labor); BRL 710.33 (material)

December 2021: BRL 1,514.52 (general index); BRL 604.46 (labor); BRL 910.06 (material)

Why is it so expensive to build?

experts heard by UOL claim that the rise in cost was due to demand and supply pressures on prices.

“It was a perfect storm”, summarizes Ana Maria Castelo. “There was a breakdown of global supply chains during the pandemic, which stopped the production of many materials. And the demand for construction material started to grow.”

The economist says that, during the pandemic, prices of metallic commodities (raw materials) rose around the world, amid production difficulties and high demand in several countries.

This impacted the prices of important inputs for civil construction, such as steel, making rebar and iron tubes more expensive. Ceramics, largely produced in Brazil, were also affected, amid the shutdown of industrial kilns.

In addition, the rise in the dollar increased the cost of imported products.

At the other end, according to the vice president of Anamaco (National Association of Building Material Traders), Carlito Lira, Brazilians began to carry out more renovations and constructions during the pandemic.

In this period of pandemic, construction material has become an essential asset. As the population stayed at home a lot, she dedicated herself to reforms and constructions. The industries also had difficulties in the matter of raw materials. Many are imported and, sometimes, the national industrial park could not cope.

Carlito Lira, vice president of Anamaco

High rent did not follow construction cost

IBGE data indicate that the average income of Brazilians has not followed the increase in construction costs.

According to the IBGE’s Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), the average income of Brazilian workers in the quarter from August to October 2021 (most recent data) was BRL 2,429. The value reflects an increase of 21.03% in five years – below inflation and the advance in the cost of construction.

In other words, the cost to build is going up, but household income is not so much.

“Every time there is inflation and high income is not compatible, it affects the person’s consumption power. But as she stayed at home for a long time during the pandemic, she ended up valuing construction a lot”, says Lira, from Anamaco.

No manpower pressure

Unlike material, labor has not exerted greater pressure on construction costs in recent years. Professor Roy Martelanc, coordinator of the postgraduate course in Business in the Real Estate Market at the FIA ​​(Fundação Instituto de Administração), in São Paulo, says that this was due to unemployment.

The price of labor does not weigh so much in construction because there are many people still unemployed. Thus, the root of the problem lies in the increased demand for material.

Roy Martelanc, FIA professor

In 2022, the cost to build, according to Martelanc, will continue to depend on demand for material and supply. “In the current scenario, demand for new housing has already dropped, for example. I also imagine a reversal in terms of construction — unless there is a new warming wave, which is not on the radar right now.”