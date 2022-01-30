Construction work on the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS) in Amambai is in full swing

The work number 225 of the municipal administration, started at the end of December 2021, which consists of the construction of the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS), is taking shape and advancing every day.

The execution of the project is taking place on Rua Cassiano Marcelo, in the premises of Praça João Inácio dos Santos, in Vila Doriane, where the Health Center in the region and a Health Academy for the elderly are already located.

The mayor of Amambai and the Secretary of State for Health Geraldo Resende, along with other authorities in the municipality, were recently carrying out a technical visit to the site and stated that the construction will be delivered as soon as possible to the population.

The resources for the work were made possible by the licensed Federal Deputy, destined through the National Health Fund, in the amount of R$ 1,312,000.00, with a counterpart from the Municipality of Amambai in the amount of R$ 1,072,564.50.

**CAPS **

CAPS is a unit specialized in mental health for the treatment and social reintegration of people with severe and persistent mental disorders, offering interdisciplinary care, composed of a multidisciplinary team that brings together physicians, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, among other specialists.

Source: DECOM/Amambai City Hall- Photos: Kadyma Freitras/Decom