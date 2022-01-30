Contractor Ferreira Guedes receives approval from Eletronuclear for the resumption of works on the Angra 3 nuclear plant, which began in 1984 and have been stopped since 2015

Work on the Angra 3 plant in December 2014, before the works were paralyzed — Photo: Disclosure



The Angra 3 nuclear plant will have its works resumed after approval by Eletrobras and its subsidiary Eletronuclear. More than BRL 300 million will be invested and thousands of new job opportunities will be generated

After the approval of the consortium that won the bid to carry out the works of the “Program for Acceleration of the Critical Path of the Angra 3 plant”, at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, the works, which began in the 1980s and were paralyzed in 2015 , will be continued. Eletrobras granted the guarantee to the consortium, led by the contractor Ferreira Guedes, and, with that, Eletronuclear has 10 days to sign the contract that will allow the start of the works that will generate thousands of jobs at the Angra 3 nuclear plant.

MME celebrates the resumption of works on the angra 3 plant

For the first phase, the forecast is that the building where the reactor will be located and the security buildings of the Angra 3 nuclear plant will be built. Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy, celebrated the approval given by Eletrobras and Eletronuclear, for the works that promise to generate several jobs. Nuclear energy, as will be the case of Angra 3, are part of a series of transition initiatives in the national energy matrix.

With the Angra 1 and 2 nuclear plants, currently the source is equivalent to 1.1% of the country’s capacity. According to Albuquerque, the Angra 3 nuclear plant is a recovery of the current government, after more than six years inactive.

The Angra 3 nuclear plant will offer the country greater energy security, being essential for the SIN. The objective, according to Albuquerque, is to complete the works, which will create several jobs, by the end of 2025, so that the Eletronuclear plant, a subsidiary of Eletrobras, can operate in the following year. In total, the works will receive an investment of R$ 300 million, but in order to complete the project, a new bid from Eletronuclear will be necessary, considering that the first one will not be enough for the structure of Angra 3 to be completed.

Nuclear power plant will have 1,450 MW of power

Angra 3 plant will have the same capacity as Angra 2, that is, 1,450 MW. Currently, the energy from the plants in the national nuclear park has the capacity to supply 30% of Rio de Janeiro’s needs. This number can rise to 50% with the extension of the park.

The PDE 2030 public notice, already presented before, aims to build another plant in the country, in the Southeast region. Last Friday, the president of Abdan, Celso Cunha, attended a meeting with Albuquerque, where they discussed the agreement to define new nuclear plants with the MME and the Eletrobras Electric Energy Research Center (Copel).

Government invests in nuclear energy source and creates jobs

In addition to the resumption of works on the Angra 3 plant, which will create several jobs and the construction estimates for a new unit, the Federal Government is also focusing on fuel for the generation of energy from this source.

In 2020, uranium production resumed in Caetité, in the south of Bahia. Until then, it was five years without producing the element, which the country has the ninth largest reserve in the world. It is worth remembering that to work as a fuel, the uranium extracted from nature must have its proportion increased.