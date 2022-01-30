Contribution to the INSS will change. Find out how much they will deduct from your salary!

The readjustment of the retirement of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), affects not only the inactive, but the active ones as well, since the workers with a formal contract contribute monthly to the social security.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) that determines the adjustment is 10.16% and the contribution to the INSS will be according to the amount received by the worker.

The new values, which correspond to January, will be collected in February.

THE 2019 Pension Reform, caused several changes, among them the contribution rates charged to the worker, which became progressive, in this way, it is charged only on part of the salary that fits into each range. Therefore, if the worker receives more than the minimum wage, he will pay 7.5% of contribution on R$ 1,212.00 and other percentages in the excess amount. Let’s look at the table:

Contribution Rate – 2021 Contribution Rate – 2022 Up to 1 minimum wage (R$ 1,100.00) – 7.5% Up to 1 minimum wage (R$ 1,212.00) – 7.5% From BRL 1,100.01 to BRL 2,203.48 – 9% From BRL 1,212.01 to BRL 2,427.35 – 9% From BRL 2,203.49 to BRL 3,305.22 – 12% From BRL 2,427.36 to BRL 3,641.03 – 12% From BRL 3,305.23 to BRL 6,433.57 – 14% From BRL 3,641.04 to BRL 7,087.22 – 14%

Example of payment of contribution to the INSS with the readjustment

A worker who has a salary of BRL 1,800.00 will pay 7.5% on BRL 1,212.00 which gives BRL 90.90 and will pay 9% on the excess amount of BRL 588.00 that gives BRL 52 .90. Therefore, he will contribute a total of BRL 143.82.

But for those who earn BRL 5,200.00, the calculation is done with more rates, which are:

7.5% on BRL 1,212.00 = BRL 90.90 9% on BRL 1,215.35, which is the difference of BRL 2,427.35 from BRL 1,212.00: BRL 109.38 12% on BRL 1,213.68, which is the difference of BRL 3,641.03 from BRL 2,427.35: BRL 145.64 14% on BRL 1,558.97, which is the difference of BRL 4,500.00 from BRL 3,641.03: BRL 218.26



Total contribution to the INSS: BRL 564.18

Those who receive more than BRL 7,087.22 will pay the contribution of up to BRL 828.39, being BRL 76.40 more compared to 2021 (BRL 751.99). Due to the contribution being limited to the Social Security ceiling.

How is the INSS contribution of individual and optional taxpayers in 2022?

The rates for these modalities are different, so the taxpayer should be aware:

individual contributor

The individual taxpayer carries out remunerated activity and assumes the risk of the activity, therefore, his contribution is mandatory.

Contribution of 20% (GPS Code 1007) — BRL 242.40

Contribution of 11% (GPS Code 1163) — BRL 133.32

Optional contributor

The optional taxpayer is one who does not exercise a paid activity, but wishes to have access to social security rights.

Contribution of 20% (GPS Code 1406) — BRL 242.40

Contribution of 11% (GPS Code 1473) — BRL 133.32

Low Income Contribution of 5% (1929) — BRL 60.60

