Copom meeting, beginning of the balance sheet season in Brazil and employment in the US: what to follow this week

January comes to an end and February is already starting with attention turned to the Central Bank of Brazil. The beginning of the month coincides with the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the first of 2022. The meeting starts on Tuesday (1) and will end the next day with another announcement of an adjustment in the basic interest rate ( to Selic). The market believes that the BC must act firmly once again.

Itaú predicts that the Central Bank will increase the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year. For this meeting, the bank predicts that the Copom will maintain the tone of contractionary monetary tightening at least until the next meeting in March, when it should moderate the pace of growth.

“This decision is consistent with the communication of the authority so far, which seeks to persevere in the monetary tightening strategy, advancing significantly in contractionary territory, until there is consolidation, both of the disinflation process and the anchoring of expectations around the goals” , the analysts wrote.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Bradesco also believes that interest rates will rise to 10.75% at this week’s meeting. “We believe that current inflation and expectations that are still under pressure will allow the Central Bank to maintain the pace of monetary tightening”, wrote the bank’s analysts.

On Wednesday morning (2), before the Copom announces its decision, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) presents industrial production data for the month of December. Forecasts point to a growth of 1.7% compared to November.

Vehicle sales from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) will be released on Tuesday and production, sales and export figures from the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) will be released on Friday (04).

The data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) for December, which were not released last week, should be presented as early as this Monday (31).

eyeing the payroll

In the United States, the highlight of the agenda is the payroll, with data on job creation in January in the United States, as well as the unemployment rate.

These numbers have been eagerly awaited by the market. Since the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) announced that interest rates are expected to rise soon, the payroll it has been important for the market to measure the pace and size of monetary tightening.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The expectation is for the creation of 213 thousand jobs in the period and the unemployment rate to remain stable at 3.9%.

Still on the international scene, the Chinese stock exchanges and the negotiations with iron ore in the futures market should be suspended until the 6th of January due to the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Swing season in Brazil

The turn of the month also marks the beginning of the fourth quarter earnings season in Brazil. On Wednesday (2), Santander Brasil will release its numbers and will hold a conference call with investors on the same day. Cielo will also present the results with a conference call scheduled for the following day, Thursday (3).

On the same day, Arezzo must define the price per share of an operation that must offer 7.5 million shares. Before that, on Monday (31), BRF must also define the share price in its follow-on which, according to sources, could be up to R$ 7.9 billion.

On the same day, another extraordinary meeting will take place at Anatel with the case of Oi (OIBR3) on the agenda. The meeting will deal with the process of prior consent to the request by Claro, Telefônica and TIM to operate Oi Móvel assets acquired at the end of 2020.

The trial began last Friday, but was suspended due to a request for a review by one of Anatel’s directors.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related