Corinthians visits Santo Andr in search of his first victory in Paulisto; know everything

Corinthians enters the field this Sunday afternoon for the second round of Paulistão. Away from home, the alvinegra team faces Santo André, at 18:30, at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium.

The team led by Sylvinho tries its first victory in the state competition, as it tied with Ferroviária in the debut. Timão is second in the group, with one point, and can take the lead, at least provisionally, in case of victory. That’s because the leader, Guarani, only enters the field on Monday.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the match is detailed below. Check out!

Escalation

Coach Sylvinho has some absences for the match and should send a starting team to the field with some changes. Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Bruno Melo (Gil) and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Gabriel), Paulinho (Luan) and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

goalkeepers: Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli

Arbitration

The referee selected by the FPF for the match is Matheus Delgado Candançan. He will be assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa in the flags, in addition to having the help of Jose Claudio Rocha Filho in the video referee.

Streaming

This afternoon’s match will be broadcast on the internet and on TV. In the first of the means, the exhibition of the match will be made in the Paulistao Play and not Youtube, while in the second of them the game is the responsibility of the Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time. Here, play by play takes place an hour before the ball rolls, at 5:30 pm, and fans have access to photos and videos about the match, as well as being able to interact with other netizens.

