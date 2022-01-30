Cost of self-test for covid-19 threatens to restrict access to service – Nacional

For experts, the value of the self-test will restrict access by the population (photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP)

Despite the inclusion of the self-test for covid-19 in the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) shortly after approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Ministry of Health still has no plans for distribution through the Single System. de Sade (SUS). This opened, among experts, a discussion about the ease of access to the exam.

The National Health Council (CNS) published, this Friday (28/1), a recommendation for the ministry to distribute the self-tests massively. But last Thursday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the material will not be delivered free of charge in the country. According to him, it will be made available in pharmacies for “the society that is interested in acquiring”.

Priorities

What worries specialists is that, due to the value of the self-tests sold in health establishments, the low-income population will hardly have access to them. “During the pandemic, the government decides not to adopt a public policy for self-tests that can be purchased, but plans to spend BRL 495 million for institutional communication. No lack of money, lack of priority”, criticized epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.

As self-tests do not require a laboratory structure and do not need to be performed by health professionals, they are expected to have lower prices than tests carried out in specialized places. Anvisa pointed out that it has no legal authority to set a ceiling price for medical devices, but the agency’s director, Rmison Rodrigues, expressed concern about the increase in the prices of these tests due to demand.