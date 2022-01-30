Cost of self-test for covid-19 threatens to restrict access to service – Nacional

Despite the inclusion of the self-test for covid-19 in the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) shortly after approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Ministry of Health still has no plans for distribution through the Single System. de Sade (SUS). This opened, among experts, a discussion about the ease of access to the exam.
The National Health Council (CNS) published, this Friday (28/1), a recommendation for the ministry to distribute the self-tests massively. But last Thursday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the material will not be delivered free of charge in the country. According to him, it will be made available in pharmacies for “the society that is interested in acquiring”.
Priorities
What worries specialists is that, due to the value of the self-tests sold in health establishments, the low-income population will hardly have access to them. “During the pandemic, the government decides not to adopt a public policy for self-tests that can be purchased, but plans to spend BRL 495 million for institutional communication. No lack of money, lack of priority”, criticized epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.
As self-tests do not require a laboratory structure and do not need to be performed by health professionals, they are expected to have lower prices than tests carried out in specialized places. Anvisa pointed out that it has no legal authority to set a ceiling price for medical devices, but the agency’s director, Rmison Rodrigues, expressed concern about the increase in the prices of these tests due to demand.
Self-examination is already part of the testing policy
The testing policy against the new coronavirus in Brazil was reinforced yesterday with the incorporation of the Covid-19 antigen self-test by the Ministry of Health. The measure was implemented by the ministry after the sale of the device was unanimously authorized by the collegiate board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The exam may be sold in pharmacies or licensed health establishments. But no self-test is registered with Anvisa to be marketed immediately.
Hours later, the Ministry of Health announced the incorporation of the self-test into the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) and indicated that the test would serve as a screening strategy. The objective is to expand opportunities for testing symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, carry out early isolation and interrupt the micron transmission chain.
The target audience of the self-test is any person, symptomatic or not, regardless of vaccination status, who is interested in carrying out the self-test. Anvisa recommends that the exam be carried out between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms, in the event of the presence of any of the characteristics of covid-19. In cases of someone with no traces of the disease, but who had close contact with an infected person, it is recommended that the self-examination be carried out from the 5th day of contact.
Anvisa reinforced that the self-test should not be used in case of severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath. From the positive result, the Ministry recommends that the person seek a health unit to be evaluated by trained professionals, who must confirm the diagnosis and report the case in the official systems.