Crypto asset imports total US$ 6 billion in 2021 and breaks record, reveals Central Bank | Economy

Imports of so-called crypto-assets have skyrocketed in recent years, and hit a historic record last year, totaling US$ 6 billion, according to Central Bank data — in 2020, the purchase of these goods from abroad totaled US$ 3.31 billion.

Crypto assets are virtual assets, protected by cryptography, with exclusively digital records — that is, they are not physical assets. Transactions can be carried out between individuals or companies, without the need to go through a financial institution.

Among the cryptoassets are, for example, cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. The category also involves other products, such as tokens (contracts that represent the custody of some asset) and stabelcoins (currencies linked to other assets, such as the dollar for example), among others.

According to the BC, the importation of crypto-assets is characterized by the change of ownership from a non-resident (seller) to a resident (buyer).

“There are no customs records for cryptocurrencies, which are not included in the foreign trade of goods statistics. For inclusion in the balance of payments trade balance, cryptocurrency transactions are estimated on the basis of exchange contracts,” the BC reported.

The purchase of these virtual assets abroad, according to the institution, contributed to the shortfall in external accounts, which totaled US$ 28.1 billion in the whole of 2021 – an increase of 14.8% compared to the previous year.

According to a study released at the end of last year, cryptocurrencies are gaining the trust of Brazilians and have the potential to grow even more in 2022.

Currently, a fifth of the population (22%) actively uses cryptocurrencies through their own investments or commercial transactions.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin started a rally after hitting a six-month low.

The virtual currency’s strong fluctuation came amid fears of a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has heavily impacted equities around the world, while strengthening the dollar and oil.

In 2017, the BC issued a statement to inform that “virtual currencies”, such as Bitcoin, are not issued or guaranteed by any monetary authority.

“Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be converted into sovereign currencies, nor are they backed by [garantidas por] real asset of any kind, with all the risk with the holders. Its value derives exclusively from the trust given by individuals to their issuer”, warned the bank at the time.

Even with the warning from the Central Bank, B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, should accelerate this year the offer of products and services for cryptocurrencies as a way to expand and diversify revenues in the growing market of virtual currencies. However, the exchange rules out competing with brokers in the sector to have investors.

Cryptocurrencies must be declared on Income Tax. Last year, specific codes were created for the declaration of these digital assets.

In 2021, the Central Bank announced the guidelines for the digital real, guaranteed by the monetary authority, and estimated to have conditions for its implementation in up to three years. The price of the digital real against other currencies may be different from the traditional real.

The institution explained that the digital real differs from crypto-assets because the latter do not have the fundamental characteristics to be considered currency – means of exchange, store of value and unit of account – and are not issued by monetary authorities (central banks).

According to the BC, the digital real will focus on new technologies, such as the so-called “internet of things” – technological evolution that will connect more objects to the internet – and smart contracts (which guarantee the security of the execution of the agreement, using, for this, blockchain technology).

Despite the growing use of cryptocurrencies, authorities have warned of an increase in cyber scams.

The most received complaints, according to the Federal Police, are related to financial pyramids, that is, models that profit based on the entry of new participants without necessarily having to deliver a product or service.

In a public hearing at the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, in October last year, Aline Pedrini Cuzzuol, delegate of the Federal Police’s Financial Crimes Repression Division, stated that there is a significant increase in the use of crypto-assets in several crimes.

“Because it is not a regulated environment, it ends up being favorable for the practice of crimes”, he said. According to her, the operations are not traceable, are quick to carry out, have a global reach and cross borders very quickly, without bureaucracy.

“This has made it increasingly difficult and complex to investigate authorities in the detection of these activities, in the identification of users”, he declared at the time.

In December last year, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that creates rules for the trading of virtual currencies in Brazil. The text still has to go through the Federal Senate.

According to the proposal, providers of virtual assets services will only be able to operate in the country after authorization from a public administration body to be appointed by the Executive Branch.

ESET, an information security company, gave a series of tips to avoid cyber scams. See below:

never provide personal data to an entity that makes contact to offer something that was not requested, whether by email, text message, social networks, etc. It may even look like a friend, but it could actually be a cybercriminal who has hacked into an email or social media account. If there is a suspicion that this may be happening, it is necessary to communicate through an alternative means to verify the legitimacy of the contact.

if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Treat any investment scheme with suspicion.

enable two-step authentication (2FA) on all cryptocurrency accounts.

rule out any investment “opportunity” that requires advance payment.

never download apps from unofficial stores.