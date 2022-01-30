Crypto-gaming drops 99% and investors despair: “I will have to live on the street”

After the recent general crash of the cryptocurrency market, with most tokens correcting more than 50%, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, we had another bubble in the market, that of crypto-gaming / metaverse / NFTs, with several “promising crypto-assets” plummeting 99%.

This was the case of CryptoCars, CrytoPlanes and CryptoGuards, games that became popular among the Brazilian community. The Telegram Brasil group of CryptoCars alone had almost 30 thousand people.

The result was disastrous for investors. CryptoPlanes, which hit a high of over $6, is priced at $0.023. CryptoCars went from $1.5 to $0.02. And CryptoGuards from $10 to $0.03.

In Telegram and Whatsapp groups, investors desperate to lose their savings began to appear. “[…] No joke… I’ll probably have to go live on the street. I went bankrupt […]”, said one investor.

“Don’t kill yourselves,” warned another.

Once again, the cryptocurrency market has gone through yet another cycle of FOMO (Fear of Being Left Out) and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt), causing the price of worthless assets to skyrocket and then correct to close to zero.

Was it a hit?

Just because you bought junk at a gold price and your investment went to zero doesn’t mean it was a scam. In the investment world, everyone is responsible for the decisions they make, and it is up to you to correctly price the assets in your portfolio or not.

If you are not able to do this, you will continue to lose money for a long time falling into narratives from development teams, whales, institutional and whoever else is interested in you buying a certain asset.

Creating a “cryptocurrency” is currently something absolutely trivial, which can be done even by people with no programming knowledge. Literally, there are tutorials teaching you to mint your own token in 30 minutes.

Remember, Bitcoin is scarce, but your code is not. Literally anyone can copy it and create their own “currency”.

Who decides whether or not this project is worth millions is you at the time of purchase.

What usually happens in these moments of decline is the exit of large whales or developers, who take profit in the tops of the market. Again, this is something no one can stop.

In the long run, not exposing yourself to the risk of ruin is more important than getting asymmetrical returns in the short run. And gaining knowledge about the market you are entering is certainly essential for anyone willing to take risks in investing.

“It’s when the tide goes out that you find out who was swimming naked.” – Warren Buffet

Have you been diluted too? Leave it in the comments section below.

Read more: Leverage on bitcoin or invest in smaller cryptocurrencies? Which makes more sense?