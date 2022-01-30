Cyclone bomb’ with blizzard and 120 km/h winds hits the US

The east coast region of the United States was hit today by the so-called bomb cyclone, a winter storm with winds corresponding to the strength of a hurricane. Temperatures in some cities reached -17°C. There were power outages and more than 5,000 flights were cancelled. Forecasters say the blizzard and cold snap are expected to continue in the coming days.

The storm develops as a low-pressure system on the southeast coast and is expected to gain strength as it moves along the east coast, the NWS said. The expectation is that the cyclone bomb can bring winds in some points with more than 120 km/h. (Understand the phenomenon below) For comparison, the Category 1 hurricane can reach winds between 119 and 153 km/h.

According to the TV network NBC News, the US state of Massachusetts is under a warning and the forecast is that it can receive about 60 cm of snow with wind gusts of up to 112 km / h. As a result, local authorities have already banned heavy trucks on interstate highways, non-emergency travel and urged residents to stay indoors.

We are declaring a snow emergency starting tonight. Residents are advised to stay at home. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on her Twitter profile

In New Jersey, more than 85% of flights scheduled today were canceled and about 100,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power Saturday morning. People are being advised to have flashlights and blankets ready, due to possible power cuts.

In Newburyport, a Massachusetts town near the New Hampshire border, officials urged residents along the coast to move to higher ground. Coastal flooding has already been reported in Scituate, as reported by NBC News.

Videos on social media show strong winds in several states on the east coast of the United States, the snowstorm and the difficulty of animals to escape the extreme cold wave.

disorder and chaos

Due to the storm, airlines have already canceled more than 5,000 flights scheduled for between Friday (28) and Sunday (30), according to the FlightAware tracking service. Another 8,500 flights were delayed.

What is a “bomb cyclone”?

As scary as the term sounds, a “bomb cyclone” is just a simplified version of the technical term bombogenesis. The definition describes massive cyclones that are the result of a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure — at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

This type of storm forms when cold air from the American continent collides with warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean. The winds and the Earth’s rotation create a spinning effect – hence the nickname “cyclone”.

As far as the term “bomb” is concerned, the only explosive characteristic of these storms is their rapid drop in pressure, which determines how strong the storm will be.

People living in the cyclone’s path should be alert to blizzards and icy gusts of wind. However, one of the biggest risks of a “bomb cyclone” comes after the storm is over.

“Cyclones bombs” pull in extra-icy air from polar regions after they pass – meaning people in their path can be exposed to extreme cold and also have to deal with power outages.