Damage caused by rain on Minas Gerais highways doubles the cost of cargo transport companies | Minas Gerais

The various detours on federal and state highways in Minas, due to damage caused by rain , have made the cost of freight transport companies practically double. The assessment is from the Federation of State Cargo Transport Companies (Fetcemg).

According to the entity, the deviations in the routes have caused an increase in fuel and maintenance expenses, in addition to delays in deliveries. The federation, however, still does not have a balance of losses generated by the interdicted stretches.

Even with two weeks of drought, Minas maintains about 100 points of interdiction – between them, two federal highways fully closed, according to the Highway Patrol Command.

The director of Fetcemg, Antônio Luis da Silva, says that the situation of the BR-381, in Nova Era, is the one of greatest concern, since this route is important for access to the interior of Minas and Espírito Santo, in addition to being widely used by companies that come from the South towards the Northeast. According to him, this total ban has generated a series of losses.

“In Nova Era, there was a blockage that seems to take a long time. The detour is almost the same mileage as before. For example: you go to Ipatinga, it is approximately 250 km, the detour I have to take entering through João Monlevade , leaving through Realeza and entering through Caratinga, it is almost 250 kilometers, and it is a road that was not prepared for this volume of trucks. So, in this case, the costs almost double. More fuel, more maintenance, because the road is terrible, and especially time, productivity drops a lot”.

In the case of BR-381, the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), started the construction of an emergency bypass in Nova Era. The teams are concentrating their efforts on the work to restore traffic on this stretch, which was severely compromised after land displacements.

Aerial view of the collapse on BR-381, in Nova Era, where a stretch was impassable in both directions — Photo: Dudu Barbatti/TV Globo

The site is already closed. since January 14. During this period, Dnit monitored the region and carried out the necessary studies to solve the problem.

The director general of the department, General Antônio Santos Filho, said that now there is no longer any risk of landslides in the region and, therefore, the stretch is safe for emergency work to begin.

“We will now have, finally, with the stoppage of material movement, safe conditions to start the diversion. Afterwards, we will proceed, for the final recovery of the highway. This diversion work will take approximately 15 days, but we will be working in a very strong to finish as soon as possible”.

A balance released by the Department of Buildings and Highways of Minas Gerais (DER-MG) showed the record of at least 704 occurrences of damage to state highways due to rain, such as falling barriers; in addition to erosion of runways, embankments and slopes, as well as damage to bridges and the pavement of asphalt and earth sections. Of these, about 300 cases have not yet been resolved.

