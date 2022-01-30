Death of police officer Jason Rivera sparks commotion in New York

A rookie police officer murdered in New York has become a symbol of the rising tide of gun-related violence in the US. The surge in violent deaths comes at a time when the country records record arms sales. Thousands of police took to the streets to say goodbye to 22-year-old Jason Rivera

Funeral procession for police officer Jason Rivera gathers crowd in New York

New York on Friday paid tribute to one of two young police officers killed a week ago in a shooting in Harlem, symbol of the increase in violence in the megalopolis that new mayor Eric Adams wants to stop with a more repressive policy.

Thousands of uniformed officers from across the country swarmed in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral and along approximately 2 kilometers of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in a lingering freezing rain.

In front of employees, family members and police officers who attended the mass for Jason Rivera, 22, Mayor Adams praised the memory of an agent he called a “hero”. “He was a hero,” said the mayor, who is a former NYPD captain, in an emotionally charged atmosphere.

At the end of the mass, silence took over the usually noisy 5th Avenue as the hearse (images below) passed with the young policeman’s body on its way to the cemetery to be buried.

Rivera was murdered on Jan. 21 by a 47-year-old man while appearing at a Harlem apartment after a report of a violent family dispute. The gunman died on Monday from his injuries and a second officer, Wilbert Mora, 27, also succumbed to death on Tuesday.

The violent deaths of young officers add to the pressure on new mayor Eric Adams, a former African-American police captain from New York, as well as discontent and frustration among officers.

“It is the most difficult moment in more than 20 years of career. Tempers are low and a lot of people are thinking about retiring or even leaving the police,” said a sergeant.

5 dead police

Five police officers — including the two who intervened in Harlem — have been shot in New York since Jan. 1, said Adams last week, a member of the Democratic Party who took office on a pledge to fight insecurity.

The second African-American mayor in New York’s history on Monday announced the reinstatement of plainclothes police patrols, “anti-crime units” renamed “anti-gun units”, which were dismantled in 2020 following the death of African-American George Floyd. , murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Under the management of tycoon Michael Bloomberg (2002-2013), these police officers were denounced for their controversial operations against young blacks and Latinos suspected of carrying weapons.

In addition to cases against police, violence has resurfaced in the ‘Big Apple’ as a whole, something that was believed to belong to the past. On January 14, also in Harlem, a 19-year-old Puerto Rican was shot to death by a thief at the fast food restaurant where she worked.

The next day, a 40-year-old Asian-American woman was pushed onto a subway line by a schizophrenic homeless man as a train was speeding into Times Square station. On Tuesday, at midday, a 35-year-old man was wounded by gunfire inside the emergency room of a hospital in the Bronx.

Gun violence in New York increased by 4.3% in 2021 compared to 2020, when the rate had already grown from the previous year.

President Joe Biden will travel to New York on February 3 to speak about his “fighting violence” strategy, in a country where there are more than 400 million firearms in private hands, which are one of the main causes of violence. death.

Violence across the US

New York is not the only major American city affected by the wave of gun-related murders. In the first 25 days of the year alone, 1,100 people died from firearms, a record.

About 20,000 people were victims of homicide in 2021, and another 19,486 died in 2020. For comparison, in 2019, before the pandemic, the United States accounted for 15,468 homicides.

The surge in violent deaths comes as the United States records record arms sales. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Americans have purchased 41 million weapons. This is a 64% jump compared to the period before the health crisis.

Observers say that the destabilization of the economy caused by the coronavirus, added to the national anti-racism protests and the political polarization of the last presidential elections are behind the surge.

Among those who acquired weapons in the recent period, 3.2 million were acquiring the item for the first time.

with information from AFP