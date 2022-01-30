Diabetes risk is 50% higher for those who eat dinner 2 hours before bed

THE risk of diabetes it is 50% higher among people who eat dinner less than two hours before bed, reveals a research led by professor Marta Garaulet, from the University of Murcia, in Spain. The increase is linked to endogenous melatonin, a neurohormone generated during the night.

Conducted in partnership with Harvard University (USA) and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (USA), the study shows that having the last meal just before bedtime reduces glucose tolerance. The situation is even more severe among people with a genetic risk variant on the MTNR1B melatonin receptor.

Endogenous melatonin, generated by the body around bedtime, is linked to changes in glucose. Those with the aforementioned genetic variable produce less insulin secretion by the pancreas when they eat late because of the presence of this component.

In the presence of food, the hormone causes the pancreas to decrease insulin production, which raises blood glucose (sugar) levels.

Previous research by Marta Garaulet defines a late dinner as one eaten less than two hours before bedtime. The body starts producing melatonin half an hour before bedtime.

The results of the study are very important in the sense of establishing a relationship between melatonin and the production of insulin by the pancreas.