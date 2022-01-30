DIVE/SC confirms the first death from dengue in the state in 2022

The Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina confirms the death of a 40-year-old man, resident in the municipality of Criciúma, due to dengue. The case is considered imported, since the epidemiological investigation showed displacements by municipalities in the state of São Paulo.

The man began to show symptoms of the disease (body pain, fever and nausea) in December last year. When his condition worsened (rash, nausea, joint pain, abdominal pain and dehydration), he was hospitalized, but he could not resist and ended up dying in January of that year. The case was investigated by the Municipal Health Department of Criciúma, together with the Regional Health Management and support from DIVE/SC.

In 2021, the state confirmed seven deaths from dengue, in the municipalities of Joinville (05), Camboriú (01) and Florianópolis (01), all of which were autochthonous cases, that is, contracted within the state. Dengue data in SC for the years 2021 and 2022 are detailed in the epidemiological bulletins published on the DIVE/SC website.

“In 2021, the State of Santa Catarina recorded the highest number of dengue cases in the monitoring of the disease, since the registration of the first cases, which occurred in 2011. Four municipalities registered transmission at an epidemic level and seven deaths were confirmed by the disease. disease. Thus, it is necessary for the population to understand that the Aedes aegypti mosquito is present in many municipalities in Santa Catarina, reinforcing prevention measures. Eliminating mosquito breeding sites, that is, places with standing water, continues to be the best prevention strategy” highlights the Director of DIVE/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck.

Signals and symptons

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and fundus aches. From the eyes. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

People who show symptoms of the disease should seek care at a health service. Likewise, the care network needs to be alert to identify these suspicions, performing clinical management as indicated in the risk classification and patient management flowchart. The timely management of suspected cases makes it possible to avoid the worsening of the condition and even the evolution to death.

“Considering that in the summer months the weather conditions favor the reproduction of the mosquito and consequently the transmission of dengue, chikungunya fever and zika virus, it is important that health services are alert to suspected cases, classifying patients according to the flowchart of risk and indicating the correct clinical management for each situation”, highlights Ivânia Folster, zoonoses manager at DIVE/SC.

Streaming

the mosquito Aedes aegypti can transmit three diseases: dengue, zika virus and chikungunya. The best strategy to prevent these diseases remains the elimination of places that can accumulate water.

The female lays up to 100 eggs on the inner walls of containers that have or can hold water. She chooses more than one place to perform each posture, which guarantees greater reproductive success, that is, insects can be born from several containers in the same environment. In these places the eggs can last up to a year and a half. In contact with water, the eggs develop quickly. The adult mosquito appears in a cycle of approximately seven days.

Rainy periods linked to heat are favorable to the proliferation of Aedes aegypti.

Guidelines to prevent the spread of Aedes aegypti:

– avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, add sand to the edge;

– store bottles with the neck facing downwards;

– keep trash cans covered;

– always leave the water tanks sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks;

– plants such as bromeliads should be avoided, as they accumulate water;

– treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week;

– keep drains closed and unclogged;

– brush the animals’ food and water pots at least once a week;

– remove the water accumulated on slabs;

– flush, at least once a week, in rarely used toilets;

– keep the toilet lid closed;

– avoid accumulating debris, as it can become a focus for the dengue mosquito;

– denounce the existence of possible outbreaks of Aedes aegypti to the Municipal Health Department;

– if you have symptoms of dengue, chikungunya or zika virus, look for a health unit for care.

Source: DIVE/SC