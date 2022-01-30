Doctor attacked after asking for covid exam had trauma

Dermatologist Sabrina Ribeiro de Oliveira Lacerda, assaulted at a health center in Novo Gama (GO)

A doctor was assaulted by a couple after requesting an exam to prove that the patient had covid-19

Patient grabbed the doctor by the hair, threw her to the ground and punched, according to the victim’s husband

The case took place last Thursday (27), in Novo Gama (GO)

A 28-year-old doctor was assaulted by a couple after she requested an exam to prove that the patient had Covid-19, as claimed for the health professional. The case took place last Thursday (27), in Novo Gama (GO).

According to the husband of the doctor who was assaulted to the G1 portal, a patient said she had covid and wanted a certificate. Sabrina Ribeiro de Oliveira Lacerda, the victim’s name, said she would ask for a test just to confirm the situation and would attend to her.

“Dissatisfied with not receiving the certificate, the patient grabbed the doctor by the hair, threw her on the floor and started hitting her head against the wall and the floor, in addition to throwing punches”, reported her husband, Gabriel Lacerda, who was in the hospital. health unit at the time of the aggression and tried to separate the two.

The patient’s husband would have entered the middle and hit both the doctor and Gabriel. Unit officials helped break up the fight. The suspects of the aggression were taken to the police station, signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence and were released.

After the aggression, the doctor was treated, medicated, and recovers at home. The husband told G1 that the professional is very shaken physically and emotionally after the case.

“My wife was left with a traumatic brain injury, still classified as mild. She had an injury in the temporal region and had a lot of muscle pain, she needed to be medicated”, said Gabriel. “She remains in a lot of pain, very shaken, both physically and emotionally, by the situation,” he added.

The Novo Gama City Hall released a statement of repudiation against the aggression and said it is taking the necessary legal measures. “We strongly repudiate the aggressions suffered by our employees, committed to the work of saving lives, and we sympathize with the teams and families”, highlights the note.