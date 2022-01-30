Doctor is assaulted by patient’s wife at UPA Pinheirinho

A woman was arrested after assaulting a doctor at the Pinheirinho UPA during the early hours of Sunday (30). She slapped, kicked and punched doctor Luana Malczews after the professional instructed her to stay outside while her husband was treated.

A woman is taken to the Flagrantes Central by municipal guards after assaulting a doctor. Photo: Cristiano Vaz

The doctor had eye injuries and was psychologically shaken. She said that she followed the protocol by requesting that the companion not stay together, a measure adopted due to the pandemic.

“After I asked her to wait outside, which is normal in the UPA, a companion does not stay together, she got excited, came over to me, started to speak profanity, began to physically and verbally attack me. I couldn’t defend myself, I fell to the ground, she kept hitting me, I asked for help. Who helped me were the nursing staff and the patients themselves.”, she told the report.

The woman was restrained by municipal guards who sent her to the Flagrantes Central. The doctor vented to the Band B report. She said that she was more emotionally shaken than with the bruise on her face.

“What shakes the most is not the bruise, but the mental, psychological shock. Being there working overworked and still have to go through it.”

UPA Pinheirinho, as well as other health units, have registered a greater flow of patients in recent weeks due to the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Curitiba and in the region. Asked if she is afraid of returning to work at the unit, the doctor once again vented: “Now, yes, but we cannot stop working.”

“She didn’t stop until someone came to separate her. We are very vulnerable in there. If such a person, altered, is armed? I don’t know what could have happened. I was thoughtful how vulnerable we are.”, she finished.

On Thursday (27), a doctor was also the victim of physical aggression by a couple inside a health unit in Novo Gama (GO), in the surroundings of the Federal District. She had head trauma.

The professional was attacked after refusing to give a medical certificate of Covid-19, without being presented by the couple, who are from Santa Maria (DF), the exam indicating a positive result for the disease.