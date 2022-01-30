Dollar closes at R$ 5.39 and has a third consecutive week in the red | Economy

The dollar closed down by 0.60%, quoted at R$5.3900, the lowest level in almost four months, this Friday (28), with the stabilization of global markets and the recovery of Wall Street at the end of the year. day paving the way for more risk demand and US currency sales.

This is the currency’s third consecutive week in the red, with a cumulative decline of 1.18%. In the three weeks, the devaluation is 4.27%.

As a result, the US currency accumulates a fall of 3.31% in the month and year. At the lowest of the session, it reached R$ 5.3759. See more quotes.

In the domestic scenario, the IBGE reported that the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November, but the lack of work still affects 12.4 million Brazilians. Despite the fall in unemployment, the usual real income fell 4.5% compared to the previous quarter, to R$ 2,444 – the lowest income in the historical series started in 2012.

FGV reported that the IGP-M, known as rent inflation, stood at 1.82% in January, accumulating a high of 16.91% in 12 months. Already the confidence of commerce and services started the year in a fall, retreating to the levels of the beginning of 2021, during the second wave of Covid.

Abroad, markets continue to be concerned about the monetary policy of the United States, at the end of a week of considerable volatility, in which the Federal Reserve, the North American Central Bank, said that it should soon start raising interest rates in the country. .