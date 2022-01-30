Dolores trembles with rage and shoots Tonico; see photo · TV news

In the Emperor’s Times, there will be a reckoning between Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in this Saturday’s chapter (29). The young lady will invade the villain’s house armed and will tremble with hatred as she demands that he return her daughter. The bad character will have a debauched reaction and will be surprised by a shot in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will react to the evil she suffered in the final stretch of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s feuilleton. Daphne Bozaski’s character will decide to do justice and appear armed at her ex-husband’s house.

“Where’s my daughter?”, he yelled. “What is this? Are you crazy? Shoot, I want to see how far your courage goes”, challenges Tonico. “Don’t doubt me. All the time I spent in that asylum, all I thought about was that day. Where’s my daughter?”, Dolores will scream.

“You’re shaking like a green stick. Get out of here”, will mock the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero. Revolted, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvadovski) will shoot in the direction of the villain, but miss the shot. “You’re crazy. You should be hospitalized again”, will threaten Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello), surprised.

reproduction/globe tv

Dolores points gun at Tonico

“Next time, I swear I’ll hit your forehead”, promises the girl. Tonico will pull himself together to blackmail his ex-wife. “If you kill me, will you never find Mercedes again? Do I know where she is? Do I not? Is she with me? Or did I send her away?”

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will arrive next to help Dolores. The distraction will make Tonico muster up the courage to try to disarm his ex-wife, but the revolver will end up in the good guy’s hands. “I kill you”, says Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes).

“Shoot and you’ll rot in jail”, will challenge the scoundrel. “No! It’s not worth it”, will ask Dolores, who will be satisfied to spit in the scoundrel’s face.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

