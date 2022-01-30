‘Eat bread and cookies’ · TV News

Maíra Cardi made peace with carbohydrates after being criticized for complaining about Arthur Aguiar’s diet inside the BBB 22. The digital influencer revealed that breads, cookies and sweets are part of the family’s routine and daughter Sophia Aguiar, three. years old. “But all healthy, sugar-free and gluten-free,” she pointed out.

The coach shared a video on social media this Saturday (29) in which her husband, jokingly, encourages the child to accept goodies. “Sophia eats bread yes, she eats sweets and also cookies,” she wrote.

“Here at home, we take great care of health first and, for that reason, we chose not to give sugar or gluten as recommended by the pediatrician, but she doesn’t miss anything because she eats everything healthy”, she continued.

Maira, however, insinuated that she is not very intimate with the masses, leaving the child to enjoy them next to the artist. “With Mom, she eats leaves and fruits; with Dad, cookies and healthy breads. All children have something they do only with Mom and Dad”, she concluded.

understand the controversy

A video in which Maira gets “furious” when she sees Aguiar eating bread with margarine on the reality show sparked several discussions on social media. Some netizens, including health professionals, pointed out that the influencer encouraged “nutritional terrorism” by placing food as a villain.

In the face of criticism, she said she would sue those who accused her of fatphobia, as she is repulsed by this type of prejudice and has a “place of speech” within weight loss.

“The whole of Brazil knows that I work with weight loss: I lost weight Lexa, Larissa Manoela, Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla, Sorocaba, Maiara and Maraísa, Thaeme and Thiago. My team and I lost 500,000 weight. So, if there’s a person who has a place to talk about weight loss, it’s me. If there’s someone who suffers along with this fight, it’s me”, she concluded.

Check out Maira Cardi’s post on social media: