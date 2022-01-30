effective home treatment for this problem

The world of letters and communication reflects the real world through its nuances and flavors, and it is through these flavors that…

enlarged pores can be a big headache for most people, especially for those who have insecurities related to this issue. Therefore, it is important that you follow the text we developed this Saturday, January 29, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias. Thus, you will have great results in everyday life and with your appearance, all from homemade, cheap and efficient ways that help a lot.

There are many reasons why someone has enlarged pores or open, but they can usually be treated directly from your home with homemade solutions. Thus, it is worth following the article to understand a little more about the characteristics of this type of skin and how they can progress to obtain a good result.

Why do open pores appear?

Open pores or enlarged pores are a common feature of those who suffer from oily skin. So, to avoid them, it is necessary to take care of oily skin so that they do not appear anymore. Therefore, treatments against this characteristic, as well as a total exfoliation once a week, have excellent results for this issue.

How to treat enlarged pores

Now that you know the reason why they arise, it is essential that you know the necessary treatment for this issue. So, start with a powerful exfoliation using 2 tablespoons of any moisturizing cream along with 2 tablespoons of sugar, so you will have a homogeneous and super powerful cream. Therefore, it remains to use this method every 15 days for you to see fantastic results from the first application and without having to spend large amounts.

Afterwards, apply it all over your face, always in circular motions, including the good area. Afterwards, rinse with warm water and always dry well so that no residue remains. Then, the next day, separate 2 tablespoons of green clay together with a little cold water to close the enlarged pores once and for all, with this mask after 10 minutes you’ll have skin to envy and look much better.

