Elon Musk offers teen money to stop tracking his jet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to pay a teenager a few thousand dollars to close a Twitter account that keeps control of his private jet, citing concerns for his personal safety.





The billionaire reached out to 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney in November 2021, expressing concern about the account he runs, called @ElonJetin which it provides regular updates on the flights that Musk’s jet takes.

According to the British newspaper Independent, Musk contacted the teenager via DM on Twitter and offered him $5,000 to deactivate the account. “Can you take this off? It’s a security risk.”wrote Musk to Sweeney.

They exchanged a few messages and Sweeney made a counteroffer for $50,000. He told Musk the money would be “great support in college and would possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe even a Tesla”.

It appears, however, that the negotiation has not come to fruition, as the young man continues to post to his account each time the Gulfstream jet takes off for a new trip. And Musk’s shot backfired, as after the matter reached the media, the young man’s Twitter account gained a lot of followers.





millions and billions

Musk’s jet is a Gulfstream G650 registration N628TS. A new one doesn’t cost less than $60 million. Still, it’s a tiny amount close to the billionaire’s fortune, estimated at US$ 300 billion, according to data from Fortune magazine.

All the flight tracking done by the teenager is supported by public sources, so that he would not be breaking any law. Upon hearing this, Musk was surprised.

The curious thing is that @ElonJet is not the only plane monitored by the young man, who has over 15 flight tracking accounts, including the planes of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Musk’s account, however, is the most popular, with just under 83,000 followers.

The teenager still tried more contacts. He recently sent a direct message to Musk saying he would prefer an internship over payment in exchange for deleting the account. However, Musk did not open the message until the UK media closed the publication.



