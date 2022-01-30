End of the mystery? Linux Creator Claims To Be The Enigmatic Father Of Bitcoin

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on End of the mystery? Linux Creator Claims To Be The Enigmatic Father Of Bitcoin 0 Views

This is not é the first time Linus é touted as the father of Bitcoin

This is not the first time Linus has been named as the father of Bitcoin (Amanda Lucier/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto

  • Pseudonym was created by the father of Bitcoin, who never revealed his real identity

  • It is unknown if this was a revelation or a possible prank.

Linux creator Linus Torvalds made an intriguing revelation to say the least. In the kernel of his operating system – that is, in the core of the computer, which controls all operations – he created a line in which he claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the father of Bitcoin.

Read too:

Since the creation of the cryptocurrency, the real identity of its founder has been speculated, information that has never been disclosed. The few posts made by the programmer – who hides under a false name – on the developer forums are still studied by those who dream of discovering his true face.

Mystery solved?

The change made by Torvalds consists of a line written as follows: “Name = I am Satoshi”. However, it is unknown if the revelation actually confirms the identity of Bitcoin’s father or if it is just a prank.

However, this isn’t the first time Linus has been touted as a possible candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto. The developer has already been questioned at several conferences, but has always refused to answer questions. In addition, he accumulates experience with blockchain technology, which existed even before Bitcoin, and is inclined to use open source software.

Linus Torvalds created the Linux operating system in 1991, which competes with other systems such as Windows. The information is from BeInCrypto.

speculations

Last year, Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal, revealed his theory about who could be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin. For him, the person behind the pseudonym attended a meeting with him and 200 other people on a beach in Anguilla, a Caribbean island, in the 2000s.

Elon Musk also didn’t stop giving his guesses. Tesla and SpaceX owner believes cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be Satoshi Nakamoto.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Great Wall promises production of cars that make up to 208 km/l in Brazil

Great Wall’s plans for Brazil are bold and gigantic. With the objective of making our …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved