End of the mystery? Linux Creator Claims To Be The Enigmatic Father Of Bitcoin

This is not the first time Linus has been named as the father of Bitcoin (Amanda Lucier/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto

Pseudonym was created by the father of Bitcoin, who never revealed his real identity

It is unknown if this was a revelation or a possible prank.

Linux creator Linus Torvalds made an intriguing revelation to say the least. In the kernel of his operating system – that is, in the core of the computer, which controls all operations – he created a line in which he claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the father of Bitcoin.

Since the creation of the cryptocurrency, the real identity of its founder has been speculated, information that has never been disclosed. The few posts made by the programmer – who hides under a false name – on the developer forums are still studied by those who dream of discovering his true face.

Mystery solved?

The change made by Torvalds consists of a line written as follows: “Name = I am Satoshi”. However, it is unknown if the revelation actually confirms the identity of Bitcoin’s father or if it is just a prank.

However, this isn’t the first time Linus has been touted as a possible candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto. The developer has already been questioned at several conferences, but has always refused to answer questions. In addition, he accumulates experience with blockchain technology, which existed even before Bitcoin, and is inclined to use open source software.

Linus Torvalds created the Linux operating system in 1991, which competes with other systems such as Windows. The information is from BeInCrypto.

speculations

Last year, Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal, revealed his theory about who could be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin. For him, the person behind the pseudonym attended a meeting with him and 200 other people on a beach in Anguilla, a Caribbean island, in the 2000s.

Elon Musk also didn’t stop giving his guesses. Tesla and SpaceX owner believes cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be Satoshi Nakamoto.