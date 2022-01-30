End of the pandemic? Experts say Covid could be treated like the flu

The Ômicron variant is the one that causes the most victims in Brazil and continues with high records of new cases. Credit: Pixabay

The expansion of the Ômicron variant caused an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19. Even with a considerable portion of the Brazilian population vaccinated against the disease, the risk of contracting it has not disappeared. experts consulted by the Gazette point out that vaccination is the main responsible for the lower lethality of the new variant – considered of high transmission.

They also state that, eventually, the circulation of Covid will be considered like that of the flu, since there will be no extinction of the virus. In this context, the immunizing agent against the disease can be inserted in the National Vaccination Calendar, so that it is applied with a certain frequency. There is at least one certainty: the coronavirus will not suddenly disappear from people’s routine.

But how to end the pandemic of a virus so easily transmitted?

Crispim Cerutti Júnior, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, explains that the emergence of new variants can make the virus circulate among people for longer. This should require frequent vaccination and the use of a mask to be maintained.

The risk of morbidity, as the professor explains, is based on the presence of diseases and how they pose a danger to humans. The flu, for example, has its own vaccine to combat and does not record deaths in a similar amount to Covid records. On the other hand, although the Covid vaccine is available to the general public, the risk of dying from the disease is still considered high. Changes in perception happen over the years and the evolution of immunizers and viruses.

Currently, the world is being affected by the fifth variant of concern classified by the World Health Organization (WHO). There are countless mutations of the virus, but those that have a predominant characteristic are included in the WHO classification. In the case of Ômicron, its transmission is highlighted.

It is not possible to say, therefore, that the coronavirus is less dangerous, much less that it is ceasing to be dangerous. But there is a possibility that it will be treated in the future not as a pandemic, but as an endemic.

VACCINATION MORE FREQUENTLY?

To have a flu-like behavior, the fight against Covid may require periodic vaccination. As well as immunization against Influenza, everyone would seek vaccination posts regularly to avoid deaths and serious cases of Covid.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Espírito Santo. Credit: Fernando Madeira

In the opinion of infectious disease specialist and professor at Emescam Lauro Ferreira Pinto, it is still too early to say what could happen after the pandemic. But the impression, according to the doctor, is that the flu-like behavior should indeed require a routine vaccination.

Professor Crispim Cerutti Júnior follows the same line: vaccination must find some periodicity. The infectologist says that analyzes of the behavior of the pandemic are based on previous infectious diseases.

Crispin Cerutti Júnior Infectologist and professor at Ufes “In my opinion, public policies should be promoted in terms of periodic vaccination. I think that additional doses should be constant. Always starting from those groups that should be considered a priority, such as the elderly. The more people immunized, the better.”

In an interview with Rádio CBN Vitória, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, stressed that the increase in vaccination coverage can further reduce the number of deaths and severe cases of the disease. He recalled that the inclusion of children in the immunization campaign is an advance.

MASKS UNTIL WHEN?

Protective mask against Covid-19. Credit: Ricardo Medeiros

The circulation of the virus must require frequent vaccination, as infectologists point out. But does that mean that masks must remain on faces for a long time?

The answer is yes. According to Crispim Cerutti Júnior, the mask must be kept as long as the “risk of death is evident”. He explains that there is no reason to dispense with the use of protection at this time. In addition to the mask and immunization, the following measures are still recommended: hand hygiene, social distance and isolation if you have tested positive.

