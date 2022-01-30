Exactly 20 years ago, ‘Big Brother Brasil’ aired for the first time – 01/29/2022

Exactly 20 years ago, on January 29, 2001, the first edition of “Big Brother Brasil” premiered. Presented by Pedro Bial and Marisa Orth (remember that?), the reality show would become a fever on Globo and in Brazil.

At that time, the wall was still called a berlinda, the prize was R$ 500 thousand and the winner of the edition, with 68% of the votes, was Kleber Bambam, who won over the public with his story with the marionette Maria Eugênia.

“We didn’t know what we had to eat. It was the first ‘Big Brother’. I could hear cars passing by, the camera zooming in, a guy talking. It was all a test”, reveals Bambam, winner of the first “BBB “, in an interview with the documentary “Realities: o Brasil na TV”, by splash and MOV.doc.

The confinement lasted only 64 days, being the shortest edition of the program in Brazil.

The final reached a historic rating of 59 points, reaching the peak of 64 and 76% of televisions connected to the “BBB” when BamBam was announced the winner.

Outside the most watched house in Brazil, Globo had to run to put “BBB” on the air. With the explosion of “Casa dos Artistas” on SBT, Globo not only sued the competition but also had to make articles on “Fantástico” to explain what a reality show was all about.

“It was chaos at Globo. Millions of meetings, what to do, who was to blame, who didn’t find out about it beforehand. About five days later, a court injunction arrives to take the program off the air [Casa dos Artistas], which they considered to be plagiarism. It had disturbed the audience of ‘O Clone'”, says Rodrigo Carelli, director of “Casa dos Artistas”, currently in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV).

Now available, the three episodes of “Realities: Brazil on TV”, a new documentary by splash and MOV.doc, reminds me of perrengues and curiosities of the time when everything was bush. You can watch the first episode above, the second here and the third here.