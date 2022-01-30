Failure in Conect SUS facilitates falsification of proof of vaccine

Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is necessary to carry out various activities in Brazil and around the world, such as entering events and parties, but people who have not taken the immunizer are looking for ways to falsify the document and a loophole found in Conect SUS can facilitate this action.

The Ministry of Health app allows people who have been vaccinated to scan the QR Code on the back of physical documents. However, Conect SUS is recognizing any QR Code as proof of vaccination for some users, making life easier for those who tried to circumvent the law.

The discovery was made by a reader of the news agency Saiba Mais, who reported that when pointing the camera at any QR Code, a message written “Ok” is displayed, as if that code were authentic.

After the criticism, the Ministry of Health reported that the problem was solved. THE Digital Look tested the tool and found that on some devices the random code was recognized, while on others the message “Invalid QR Code” was apparent.

When testing with the QR Code present on the vaccination certificate, it was possible to verify the data on one device, but on another cell phone the code was recognized as “invalid”, making it impossible to prove the legitimacy of the document.

Digital Look tests prove that the problem persists. Image: Digital Look

The purpose of the QR Code reader is to make it easier for establishments to be able to recognize the vaccine document of their customers and a problem in this feature makes it easier for unvaccinated people to transit in environments considered safer, putting the lives and health of others at risk.

The Conect SUS application had problems in December last year after a hacker attack. The tool was offline for more than a week, making it difficult to issue proof of virtual vaccination throughout Brazil.

