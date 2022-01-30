Families take a new DNA test to find out if babies were exchanged at a hospital in Aparecida de Goiânia | Goiás

“In addition to the emotion of the moment, they certainly wouldn’t want to be going through this on this date that completes 30 days of the children’s birth”, said the lawyer of one of the families, Eduardo Costa.

In a note, the lawyer of Hospital São Silvestre, Luciana Azevedo, reported that “in fact, there was a breach in the hospital protocol” and that, upon being noticed, the two families were immediately communicated. The health unit also reported that it opened an administrative process to investigate the facts “and that several involved have already been suspended”.

The result of the first DND, which was made by the hospital while the mothers were still hospitalized, was delivered to the families’ lawyers on Friday afternoon (28). Juciara Maria da Silva’s test was inconclusive, so the Civil Police requested a new exam, which should be ready within 10 working days.

The DNA test of the other mother, Viviane Alcântara Dias, was negative, that is, the boy she has been caring for since December 25th of last year is not hers. Even with one of the exams inconclusive, delegate Bruna Coelho said that the corporation does not believe that there is a third family in the exchange of babies.

“We have already found out that only one more female child was born on the day, so this probably did not happen”, said the delegate.

Initially, the health unit’s lawyer had registered in the incident report that the first DNA test had already confirmed the exchange. The case is being investigated as a crime of not correctly identifying the babies, as provided for in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA).

“We are going to notify the Public Ministry and officiate the Judiciary because it is about documentation, a situation that goes beyond the police station, but our role here is to try to speed up the discovery as soon as possible”, concluded the delegate.

