Federer, Djokovic, Grand Slams and Tennis Hall of Fame Honor Rafael Nadal | sneakers

The status of the biggest winner of the men’s singles Grand Slams earned a series of tributes to Rafael Nadal on social media. Official profiles of all Grand Slams, the Tennis Hall of Fame and Swiss Roger Federer were some of those posted in reverence for the Spaniard’s feat after winning the 2022 Australian Open.

+ Nadal renews his breath with the title: “Do my best to come back next year”

One of the most moving and generous publications was made by Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal’s great opponent in the last two decades, the Swiss has 20 Majors titles and is now behind the Spaniard in the list.

– To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal, sincere congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles in singles. A few months ago we were joking about the two of us on crutches.

– Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. His incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honored to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me over the past 18 years. I’m sure you have more achievements ahead, but for now enjoy this one.

Novak Djokovic, prevented from playing in Melbourne after being deported from Australia for not having been vaccinated against Covid, also posted, giving a more general overview of the Australian Open. He congratulated Ash Barty and Danielle Collins, champion and runner-up in the women’s, Nadal and Medvedev.

– There was excellent tennis played at this year’s @australianopen and the finals were exceptional. (…) Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for the 21st Grand Slam. Incredible achievement. Always a fighting spirit that prevailed once again. Congratulations (written in Spanish).

The Grand Slams profiles also paid tribute to Nadal. Roland Garros, won 13 times by Touro Miúra, made two posts. In one, he posted the meme “How it started/How’s it going”, with photos of Nadal’s first conquest in Paris, at age 19, and with this Sunday, in Melbourne.” On the second, the caption reads “History, 21 titles of Grand Slam”.

The US Open posted an animation with photos of all of Nadal’s Major achievements and wrote “21 Grand Slams and counting”.

Wimbledon shared: “A lifetime of struggle, effort and dedication leading up to this moment.”

The Australian Open, scene of the historic conquest of the 21st title, wrote “The King of the Grand Slam”.