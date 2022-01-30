Thaís Vasconcellos, Ferrugem’s wife, did not like Naiara Azevedo’s attitude at the last “BBB 22” party. Is that the singer was all the time with a frown during the show that the singer did on Friday, 28. Netizens soon realized the discontent of the countryman and accused her of “pagodephobia” on social networks.

After the bread roll at the ‘BBB 22’, Maíra Cardi tells her daughter that Arthur Aguiar ate too much at the party: see reaction

Before ‘BBB22’, Tiago Abravanel chose only trans for his pajama brand campaign

Thais came out in defense of her husband and criticized Naiara, without naming names. “Lack of respect. that’s because she’s a singer too. Terrible,” she wrote.

Ferrugem’s wife criticizes Naiara Azevedo after the singer frowns at the singer’s show at ‘BBB 22’ Photo: rep/ instagram

The subject paid off and no one understood Naiara’s closed face during the presentation.