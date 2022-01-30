FGTS Profit: Calendar with all payment dates

the profit of FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is an income generated in the accounts of workers who have a balance in the Guarantee Fund based on the interest rate of the country.

As main criteria to be entitled to profit, it is necessary to work with a formal contract and have registered a positive balance in the fund’s accounts on December 31, 2021, the year prior to the release of income.

In general, profit is generated through interest paid by the Federal Government. This is because, while the worker does not withdraw the amount from his accounts in the Fund, the government uses the money to finance works for housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation.

In this sense, it is necessary to make an interest correction annually, since the action is seen as a loan. Remembering that the correction of values ​​always takes place on the last day of the year (31 December), as happened in 2021.

As provided for in the Law that governs the payment of income, the distribution of amounts must occur until August 31 of the year following the correction. In this case, the profit FGTS must be paid between 1st and 31st of August 2022.

However, to withdraw the amounts, the worker must be aware that it is only possible in specific cases, as with the full balance of the FGTS. Here are some situations in which it is possible to redeem resources:

Dismissal without just cause;

Consensual dismissal (80% of the balance);

Termination of the contract for a determined period;

Being three consecutive years without a formal job;

Termination for mutual fault or force majeure;

Suspension of temporary work for more than 90 days;

Be over 70 years of age;

In retirement;

Acquisition of own house;

Debt amortization;

In a situation of public calamity;

Death of the holder (withdrawal will be the responsibility of the heirs);

In cases of serious illness;

Birthday withdrawal.

The last option, the birthday withdrawal, is a modality that allows the worker to redeem annually in the month of his birthday part of the balance available in his FGTS. However, he loses the right to withdrawal-termination in the event of unfair dismissal.