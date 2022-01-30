Film about indigenous people and short film with Zélia Duncan win awards at Sundance – 01/29/2022 – Illustrated

Two Brazilian productions were awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the United States. The list was released on Friday (28) on the social media of the event, which had an online edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film “The Territory”, directed by the American Alex Pritz in co-production with the uru-eu-wau-waus, received the public award and a special jury award in the international documentary category.

The short film Uma Patience Selvagem Brought Me Up Here, by Érica Sarmet, received a special award from the jury for its cast. The work brings names like Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer and Camila Rocha.

The festival’s jury winner was Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” a supernatural thriller about an undocumented immigrant nanny who works for a wealthy couple in New York.

Recorded in Rondônia, the documentary “The Territory” is a real-time testimony of the advance on indigenous lands already approved, stimulated by the statements and omission of President Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, an opponent of demarcations and an unconditional ally of agribusiness.

The film, a co-production between Brazil, Denmark and the United States, follows the young uru-eu-wau-wau Bitaté, the indigenist Ivaneide Cardozo, aka Neidinha, and invaders who have deforested the forest in the hope of legalizing land grabbing. The documentary does not yet have a premiere date in Brazil.

In turn, Sarmet’s short film was one of the 59 selected for the event. In it, the director and screenwriter pays tribute to an older generation of lesbians.

In the plot, singer Zélia Duncan plays a lonely biker who gets involved with a bunch of lively lesbians from Niterói, Rio de Janeiro. The girls are played by Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro, Lorre Motta and Bruna Linzmeyer.

Between nightclub scenes and kitchen conversations, the group discusses the differences in the lesbian experience between generations, such as the “shame and fear” Duncan’s character felt about being discovered gay when she was younger. In Brazil, the film was shown at festivals such as those in Curitiba and Tiradentes.