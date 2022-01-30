Find out how much derson earned for Corinthians after almost two years at the club

After taking on some losses to deflate the squad and relieve the payroll, freeing up players such as midfielder Richard, for Ceará, and midfielder Sornoza, for Independiente del Valle, for free, Corinthians had a very positive athlete in the midfielder Éderson. – see video above for more details.

Hired in February 2020 after terminating with Cruzeiro, the player agreed to a contract with Timão until the end of 2025 and arrived with the expectation of a positive return combo on and off the field.

Even free on the market, Éderson did not arrive “for free” at Corinthians. The club invested BRL 2.6 million as gloves for the signing of the contract, a standard in the football market, and also ceded 30% of the economic rights to the midfielder and his managers..

Now the player goes to Salernitana for 6.5 million euros, currently quoted at R$39 million. As he takes almost a third of this amount, Éderson will leave around R$ 27 million to Timão – a positive balance of R$ 24.4 million in the short period of time as a financial asset.

On the field, however, the Corinthian board was not able to achieve a success similar to that seen on the field. After a good start, the player had a fall as sharp as the rise.

Éderson last played for Corinthians exactly one year ago, in the 2-1 defeat to Bahia, away from home, for the 2020 Brazilian. There were 25 games and three goals scored with the white shirt.

Even with the little return on the field, it is likely that other names in a similar situation to Éderson will be targets of the board in the next windows – free in the market and with potential for resale/return in the field. The model is common, for example, in peripheral teams in Europe, as in the leagues of Portugal and Holland..

See more at: derson and Corinthians’ Board of Directors.