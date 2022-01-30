Find out the options to watch the game between Corinthians and Santo Andr this Sunday

Corinthians faces Santo André for the second round of the Paulista Championship this Sunday. At 18:30, the ball rolls at Bruno José Daniel Stadium. For fans who won’t be there to watch the game closely, there are three options for watching the game.

On television, only one channel shows the match, being the Premiere. The broadcast starts at 18:15, that is, 15 minutes before kick-off. On the other hand, there are two alternatives on the internet. The first is through Paulistao Play, the platform for streaming of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF). The other option is the YouTube competition official.

In addition, the my wheel offers three possibilities to let the black-and-white fans inside the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of my wheel starting at 5:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

YouTube broadcast starts at 4pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Stream on Twitch starts at 4:30 pm, with a presentation by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring the details before, during and after the match.

All alternatives have space for fans to make comments and share their opinions with other Corinthians fans.

Both teams debuted in the competition with a goalless draw. Corinthians faced Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena and Santo André faced Botafogo-SP at Estádio Santa Cruz. With that, each team added one point so far. Timão is part of group A, along with Guarani, Inter de Limeira and Água Santa, Meanwhile, Santo André is in group D, alongside Santos, Red Bull Bragantino and Ponte Preta.

