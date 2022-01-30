Fired, former famous Globo presenter sues broadcaster and asks for millionaire value

Former presenter filed suit to ask for back wages after replacing Fátima Bernardes

Anyone who watches Globo has already noticed that journalist Lair Rennó is no longer part of the company’s casting. Out of the station since 2019, the presenter, who was fired, filed a lawsuit against his former employer to collect wages that were overdue.

The journalist, who presented the program ‘Encontro’ between 2014 and 2019, charged the replacement salary. He took the place of Fátima Bernardes while the presenter was on vacation and off. In the lawsuit, Lair Rennó claims that Globo evaded all social security rights by changing his contract, which initially was a CLT, for a legal entity (PJ) in 2014.

According to the investigation of the website Na Telinha, the amount that the journalist asks for as compensation is around R$ 4 million, however, it may increase when the broadcaster presents the amount that Fátima Bernardes receives.

The CLT process for PJ is considered fraudulent. It is worth remembering that the journalist was fired in 2019. Rennó is being represented by the same lawyer as Rachel Sheherazade – who filed a lawsuit against SBT – André Froes de Aguilar.

