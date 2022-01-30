Five factors complicating the economy at the beginning of 2022

Optimism about the economy in the first quarter of 2022 is giving way to doubt. Five factors are complicating a scenario that, until recently, was more benign.

“Positive expectations persist, but they have cooled down”, says the chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez. And the reason for this greater caution is not only related to the more restrictive monetary policy – the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank should promote, in February, a new increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is at 9, 25% per year.

Other factors weighing in are the third wave of Covid-19, caused by the omicron variant, which is affecting the workforce; the frustration of expectations regarding the harvest, caused by weather problems in the South and part of the Southeast; the persistence of the lack of raw materials and the increase in geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

“There is an expectation that the first quarter of the year will be better than the last quarter of 2021”, says Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos. But the scenario for the rest of the year is for a weak performance of the economy. The midpoint (median) of growth projections for the Brazilian economy in 2022 is at 0.29%, according to the Focus report by the Central Bank.

Here are five factors that complicate the economy at the beginning of 2022:

1. Increasingly restrictive monetary policy

Economists at Banco Inter point out that the already known data for the 4th quarter of 2021 already signal a stagnation of the economy. And the impacts should be accentuated in the coming months, as new increases in the basic interest rate, the Selic, are projected, currently at 9.25% per year. The objective is to try to contain inflation, which closed above double digits in 2021. Expectations for 2022 have been increasing in recent weeks. Currently, the midpoint of forecasts in BC’s Focus report is at 5.15%.

“Monetary tightening is the main factor behind the low growth expected for this year, but some sectors of the economy should still have a positive performance”, says the bank’s report. This is the case, according to the analysis, of agriculture and the extractive industry, both of which are export-oriented.

Both segments should have growth this year, driven by global demand. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the world economy should grow 4.89%.

2. Omicron explosion affects manpower

One of the main concerns at the beginning of the year is with regard to the departures of labor caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“It ended up scaring the market. We are expecting the peak of contamination in Brazil for the next few weeks. The market has more clarity about the restriction measures”, says Gustavo Taborda, advisor at Phi Investimentos.

Companies linked to tourism are among those that are suffering the most impacts. One of the most visible effects is the cancellation of flights due to the removal of crew members due to illness. As an alternative, the National Civil Aviation Agency authorized the country’s three largest airlines – Azul, Gol and Latam – to fly with fewer flight attendants.

“We have already been impacted with many markdowns [de viagens] and even cancellations, since travelers cannot, and should not, embark on the positive aspects that are occurring”, says Rodrigo Rodrigues, commercial director of Schultz Operadora.

The chief economist at Ativa sees a different situation in relation to the first and second waves of the pandemic. “There, the service sector was affected by the establishment of restrictions on mobility. Now, what is happening is a credibility crisis. Many do not want to expose themselves to risk.”

3. Frustration of expectations in the field

One of the expectations at the beginning of the fourth quarter of last year was to reach the third consecutive record in the production of soy, one of the main Brazilian exports. “Producers have been investing in the field, as in better genetic material, and have expanded the area by 2 million hectares”, says André Debastiani, from Agroconsult.

However, the scenario began to change from November onwards, with the action of the La Niña weather phenomenon. There was a shortage of rain in the Center-South. “Regions have gone up to 50 days without rain,” he says. The scenario is more severe in western Paraná and Santa Catarina, Rio Grande e Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul. Only in Paraná, the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), calculates that the losses with the grain crop failure can reach BRL 30 billion.

The problems reduced the estimate of national soy production to 134.2 million tons, 7% below pre-planting projections, which were 144.3 million tons.

In the announcement of the latest harvest expectation, on the 11th, the National Supply Company (Conab) promoted a cut of almost 7 million tons for the grain harvest. New cuts should come, because Conab’s data only cover the period up to December 18th.

In the Center-North of the country, the concern is with excessive rainfall. “It starts to harm the productive potential”, says Debastiani.

The problems are not restricted to soy. The first corn crop, responsible for 40% of Brazilian production, was also affected by the weather. According to the specialist, there are consolidated losses in Rio Grande do Sul.

The tendency is for soybean prices to remain under pressure on the international market. The Agroconsult specialist says that the reflexes are already being felt by the Chicago Stock Exchange. In addition to the losses in Brazil, there are also problems with the Argentine and Paraguayan crops. “We will have a deficit between production and consumption.”

4. Lack of raw materials persists

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) shows that the lack or high cost of raw materials continues to be one of the main problems faced by the industry. This is the sixth consecutive quarter in which this topic occupies the top spot in the ranking of sectoral difficulties.

CNI’s industrial analysis manager, Marcelo Azevedo, says that the lack of raw material is a problem that stopped getting worse at the end of 2021, but is still present. “It is still a very serious problem. The perception of this lack of raw materials is still very widespread.”

Another problem is that commodity prices have risen again. According to economists at Banco Inter, after the contraction in the second half of 2021, the scenario reversed. “What we have seen is a recovery in prices, especially with greater demand coming from China before the New Year holidays, while supply remains limited, with the rainy season in Brazil and the suspension of activity due to the explosion of cases of Covid-19 or strikes around the world.”

The bank’s assessment is that the factors that have been driving the rise in inputs such as pulp and paper, iron ore and oil should cool down in the coming months, impacting prices in international markets and bringing relief, but not without keeping the pressure high. short-term inflation, prolonging the expectation of a reduction in global inflation.

Optimism is moderate in the industry. Expectations for demand, exports, purchases of raw materials and the number of employees showed small increases in January. However, positive expectations are lower than at the beginning of 2021.

5. Increase in geopolitical tensions

One factor to pay attention to and that has an impact on the economy at the beginning of 2022, according to Morelli, from Davos Investimentos, is in relation to the increase in tension in Eastern Europe, on the border between Russia and Ukraine. The Russians do not want Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), nor for the alliance to expand into Eastern Europe.

“This situation creates a lot of geopolitical noise”, says the strategist. He recalls that an eventual conflict could have economic consequences in Europe, since Russia is the main supplier of gas to the continent.

The situation could make the price of fuel more expensive in the region, which is experiencing high inflation. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), countries like Germany and the United Kingdom have inflation close to 5% in the last 12 months.