Flamengo and Vasco games have errors and falls

The transmissions of Volta Redonda x Flamengo and Vasco x Boavista, games played today by the Campeonato Carioca, irritated fans due to errors and cuts in the streaming platform used by Ferj (Federation of Football of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

Amid the flaws, the term “Volta Globo” reached the most talked about topics on Twitter tonight, in a kind of protest against the instabilities and partnerships signed by the entity.

Wrong scaling and signal drop

The first gaffe took place in Flamengo’s game, which started at 18:00 (Brasília time). When showing the Volta Redonda lineup, the image generator placed two captains in the local team and changed the club’s coat of arms for that of Bangu, another team participating in the tournament – in addition to the error, the streaming was stopped for a few seconds.

With the ball rolling, the spectators were disappointed in the 2nd half. At around 22 minutes, the transmission dropped and was resumed only at 25.

Eight minutes later, more problems: this time, the images of Raulino de Oliveira Stadium disappeared from the screen, and the match was left with only the narrator’s audio. The streaming then chose to show some of the “best moments” of the duel.

The problem persisted until the 40th minute and got worse, as the sound was also cut off from the match – everything was normalized only in stoppage time, which ended 0-0.

Vasco’s game also irritates

The match between Vasco and Boavista, which started at 21:00 (Brasília time), also had confusion and disappointment.

Fans with Claro/Net subscriptions, for example, reported that they lost part of the 1st half due to the pay-per-view not making the game’s images available.

There are also complaints about the quality of the audio that reaches subscribers’ electronic devices.

Ferj apologizes

Championship organizer Ferj issued a statement apologizing to fans. In the text, the entity mentions that it demanded explanations from Sportsview, the company that generates the images of the matches.

“FERJ apologizes to the fan for the signal drop in the Volta Redonda x Flamengo game and is demanding explanations from Sportsview, the company contracted to broadcast the Carioca Championship, as well as an urgent improvement in quality. More information soon.”

THE UOL Esporte approached Sportsview for a position on the flaws and awaits a response. The note will be updated as soon as there is a response.

