Flamengo’s main group anticipates debut in 2022, and Paulo Sousa sees trio stand out for chance

Shorter than in the previous two years, the Flamengo will debut the main group in the season after two rounds of Carioca playing with an alternative team. Paulo Sousa will have his first experience on the sidelines this Wednesday, ahead of schedule, to face Boavista, at Raulino de Oliveira.

Not a Cariocão-2022 subscriber yet? Go to www.cariocaoplay.com.br, fill out the registration form and get 5% off with the special LANCE! coupon: GE-JK-FF-ZSW

Paulo Sousa chose not to play a training game before debuting the main team, but he will still have until Tuesday to define the related teams and the formation that will enter the field, aiming to arrive at Fla-Flu, on February 6, with the finer team. It is worth noting that the squad is off this Sunday.

As the FIFA Date only ends on the 1st, that is, this Tuesday, the eve of the game against Boavista, Paulo Sousa should not select the fourth selectable – Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol – for this midweek.

BASE TRIO CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BREAKS

Carioca: Fabio Matias’ kids scored four points out of six possible (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

From the kids of the team led by Fabio Matias, defender Noga, left-back Marcos Paulo and attacking midfielder Lázaro were line players who have reached a good level and who can take advantage of gaps in their proper sectors at the start of the season.

In Marcos Paulo’s, for example, Filipe Luís is still not 100% physically after recovering from Covid-19 and, without having done all the recent training sessions, it is doubtful for this Wednesday, the same status as Ramon, in the phase of training. transition after a thigh muscle injury. Rene is available.

Captain of the alternative team and consistent in defense, Noga can take advantage of Rodrigo Caio being injured to fight for space with more chances in this scenario. Lázaro, although he had a dull performance yesterday, shone in his debut and was the author of the goals in the triumph against Portuguesa, gaining even more morale with Paulo Sousa, who had previously praised him.

> See the Cariocão table

To see how the expected first team and test of Paulo Sousa will be in front of Flamengo. THE THROW! will broadcast the game between Rubro-Negro and Boavista, at 6 pm this Wednesday, in Real Time.