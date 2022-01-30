Flying car receives first certification to fly: AirCar





The first flying car has just received airworthiness certification by the Slovak Transport Authority.

“AirCar certification opens the door to the mass production of very efficient flying cars,” said its creator, Prof Stefan Klein.

“It’s official and final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever.”

How it works

The car can reach 100 mph on the road and 8,000 feet in altitude, needing only about 2 minutes and 15 seconds to project its wings.

Last June, this flying car took off from a runway in the city of Nitra, Slovakia, and landed in Bratislava 35 minutes later, as shown here in Só Notícia Boa.

After retracting the wings, the exotic-looking sports model set off down the road.

flight hours

AirCar has already done this 200 more times in 700 flight hours before aviation authorities decided it was reliable and safe.

Klein Vision has specified that they are looking for a share of the aircraft market with the AirCar, not the car market – and Morgan Stanley estimates that the market for the next 20 years will be worth over a trillion dollars, similar to the buzz that has arisen. around the recent boom in private spaceflight.

Watch the AirCar flight:

With information from GNN