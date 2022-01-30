For the first time in history, Israeli president visits United Arab Emirates | World

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived this Sunday (30) in the United Arab Emirates, an unprecedented visit that marks a new phase in Israel’s rapprochement with the Arab country of the Gulf since the normalization of their relations in 2020.

Invited by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and ‘de facto’ leader of the country, Mohammed bin Zayed, Herzog and his wife, Michal, arrived in the Emirates capital at 12:00 pm local time (5:00 am GMT) for a two-day visit.

Herzog was received by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, with whom he immediately had a “working meeting”, according to a statement from the Israeli president’s office.

On September 15, 2020, the Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab countries in the Gulf to publicly normalize their relations with Israel, at the urging of then US President Donald Trump.

The president’s visit is the second by a senior Israeli official after Prime Minister Nafatali Bennett, who met with Mohammed bin Zayed in December to “deepen cooperation in all fields”.

The two talked about Iran’s nuclear program, a concern Israel shares with the Gulf Arab monarchies.

In November, the two countries and Bahrain carried out naval maneuvers to “improve [suas] collective maritime security capabilities”, as Iran is regularly accused of carrying out hostile operations in Gulf waters.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan speak as they walk through the airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday (30) – Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/ GPO/Disclosure via Reuters

Herzog, whose role in Israel is mainly protocol, said he was “satisfied with the reception” for this “first visit by an Israeli president to the Emirates”.

Before leaving Israel, Herzog said it was a “historic” visit that sends “a message of peace to the entire region”, according to his office.

The Israeli president will meet with Mohammed bin Zayed as well as other Emirati officials and representatives of the local Jewish community.

On Monday (31), Herzog will travel to Dubai – another emirate of the federation –, where he will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, head of government and defense minister. He will also visit the site of the 2020 Universal Exposition on the occasion of the Israeli national festival.

This “historic visit […] will improve bilateral relations between the two countries, with the aim of signing important trade agreements in the near future,” UAE ambassador to Israel, Mohamed al Khaja, tweeted on Saturday.

The agreements on normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates were signed by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and approved by the current ruling coalition, which was in opposition at the time.

The so-called “Abraham Accords”, which led to similar pacts with Morocco and Sudan, were denounced by the Palestinians as a “betrayal”, as the normalization of Arab countries’ relations with Israel was, for a long time, conditioned to the resolution of the Israeli conflict. -Palestinian.

Since then, the Emirates have signed several agreements with Israel, in areas such as tourism, aviation and financial services.