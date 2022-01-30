‘Forgotten’ PIS, INSS and FGTS yield extra money to beneficiaries

after the Central Bank (BC) announcing that around BRL 8 billion will be returned to customers of financial institutions with a balance receivable, many people began to be aware of other “forgotten” amounts, such as those released by the FGTS, INSS and PIS/Pasep.

Read more: Turbo-charged week has FGTS, INSS, Auxílio Brasil and Vale-gás payments

Advantageous amounts left behind can still be redeemed and help the families’ economy at the beginning of the year. Check below how each value can be withdrawn.

Withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas

A total of R$ 23.5 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas remain forgotten by 10.6 million Brazilians. Those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 can withdraw part of this amount.

The amounts were transferred to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the balance can be consulted through the FGTS application, Caixa Internet Banking or a bank branch. In case of death of the beneficiary, heirs and dependents are entitled.

INSS arrears

These are amounts paid by the INSS to those who have won in court the right to have the benefit reviewed and monetarily corrected. Through the so-called Small Value Requisitions (RPVs), the insured can recover amounts of up to BRL 60 minimum wages, equivalent to BRL 72,700 in 2022.

In the case of amounts above this amount, the payment is then made by the Federal Regional Courts (TRFs), through the so-called “precatories”. In the case of RPVs, payments are made into a Caixa or Banco do Brasil account, opened exclusively by the Judiciary.

With the case number filed in court, it is possible to check if the amount has already been released. More details can be obtained with the help of an attorney. If the money is not withdrawn within two years, it returns to the Union’s coffers.

FGTS withdrawal

There are several ways to withdraw the FGTS, one of them (and little known) is for unemployed for more than three years. If a worker has a balance in inactive accounts, that is, from old jobs, he can redeem it after three years.

The condition imposed is not to have had, during that period, worked with a formal contract.

Other forms of withdrawing the FGTS include dismissal without just cause, buying a home, ending the employment contract, upon retiring or completing 70 years of age, in the event of a natural disaster or state of calamity, birthday withdrawal, among others.