Former Botafogo, Rafael Navarro debuts as a starter for Palmeiras, missing a penalty

after leaving the Botafogo for free, Rafael Navarro debuted as holder of palm trees this Saturday, in front of the St Bernard, fur Paulista championship. However, the game was not the dream. In the first half, the striker missed a penalty, defended by Alex Alves.

Navarro chose to hit the cross, placed, but the São Bernardo goalkeeper defended. In the second stage, the striker suffered a controversial penalty, scored with the help of the VAR. But the one who knocked and converted was Wesley. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. at the Municipal Stadium 1º de Maio.

Navarro had already played on Wednesday, entering the second half in a 3-0 win over black Bridge.

Botafogo’s top scorer in 2021, Rafael Navarro chose not to renew with the club, despite having several renewal proposals. He said he had a dream of going abroad, but ended up signing a long contract with Palmeiras.

