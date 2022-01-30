Fuel PEC will be delivered next week to Congress

posted on 01/29/2022 15:54 / updated on 01/29/2022 16:11



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP))

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (29/01) that the Draft Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Fuels will be delivered to Congress next week to Congress.

“We are going to file a PEC next week asking Congress to give me authorization to zero the tax on diesel without a compensating source.”, he declared after a visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília.

The chief executive said that the proposal should be delivered by Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), deputy to Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), who should take office in February, as well as the position of government leader in the Senate.

In live on the 20th, Bolsonaro announced that he was negotiating with Congress the PEC to reduce the PIS/Cofins of fuels. “It’s a possibility to get that there to give some relief. Although, I make it clear, the issue of inflation is happening all over the world”, he added.

The day before, the Chief Executive commented on the initiative, stating that it is almost ready and that it will be presented when the work returns to Congress.

“I recognize the inflation of food, I recognize the rise in fuel, I talk about why. Out of the air here, there was talk of a proposal that we could send to Congress that deals with fuel. Yes, there is this proposal, I don’t want to go into detail, will be presented at the beginning of the year. We seek here to reduce the tax burden, often being forced to find an alternative source, you can’t just reduce it there and we are doing what we can”, he said on the date.

Specialists argue that the PEC can increase the gap in public accounts. And, it still won’t prevent further increases in fuel prices, if the barrel of oil rises from the current US$ 87 to US$ 100, given the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine, they warn.

The PEC of Fuels promised by Bolsonaro provides for a temporary reduction of taxes on gasoline, diesel and even on electric energy and thus, the Chief Executive, who is with high rejection, tries to reverse this situation.

The fiscal impact on government spending could be around R$70 billion, only if federal taxes are zeroed out with the project. And, in the case of states, if there was a reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), the impact could reach around R$ 200 billion.

Server reset

Bolsonaro also commented on the readjustment of servers, but pointed out that “resources are few” and did not say what decision he will make.

“You have an amount set aside [no Orçamento], which is currently frozen. No one, at the moment, said that they will grant, on our part, or not, the readjustment. What I ask everyone to think about is this: resources are few, we’re coming out of, hopefully, a pandemic, and if you can collaborate with one category or another, I think we should. I can give 1% to everyone or recognize the value of a few categories now. Others also deserve and have their value, but we don’t have resources for everyone”, he concluded.