FUNCEF Protection of personal data is a priority at FUNCEF

Participants

Foundation releases video on the subject on International Data Protection Day, celebrated this Friday (28/1)

iStock.com

Data protection of active and assisted participants is a matter treated with the utmost seriousness at FUNCEF.

On the International Day dedicated to the theme, celebrated this Friday (28/1), the director of Administration Augusto Miranda, in charge of data (DPO) of FUNCEF appointed by the Executive Board, spoke about the effort that has been made since 2018 to review operational practices and activities and encourage an internal culture in line with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

“We want to ensure both the complete protection of the personal data of our active and assisted participants and the full exercise of the right that the holders now have to claim access to the information of their personal data managed by the Foundation”, he said.

All measures focus on three pillars: technological improvement, increased transparency and clear governance rules. On the FUNCEF website there is a special page dedicated to the topic.

In addition, participants can access the Foundation’s Privacy and Data Protection Policy, which describes how the personal information of participants and other publics is collected and processed when they travel through the Foundation’s electronic channels, which includes the website, Self-Service and available communication channels.

It also informs the rights, guarantees, ways of using, processing and disposing of this personal information.

FUNCEF Social Communication