Funceme forecast indicates more rain for the weekend in Ceará

Ceará continues with favorable conditions for the occurrence of rain at least until next Sunday, 30, according to the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme). The forecast indicates possibilities of new precipitation in all macro-regions of the State. This Saturday, the 29th, the highest volumes are expected for the coastal and south-central regions. Rains can occur at any time of the day.

On Sunday, the 30th, rainfall rates should be more expressive in Cariri and Ibiapaba. On the North coast, in Fortaleza and in the Baturité Massif, the possibilities are low. On both days, the sky should vary from cloudy to partially cloudy, a condition that causes the sun to lose strength and impacts on a decrease in the thermal sensation and an increase in the sensation of cold.

If the weekend’s forecasts are confirmed, Ceará will say goodbye to January in the same way that it received it: with a lot of rain. From the turn of 2022 until now, the State accumulates 154.6 millimeters (mm) of precipitation, according to data from Funceme. The volume is the highest for the month since 2016, when 189 mm was recorded. Depending on the rainfall events forecast for the last days of January, it is possible that the average will still be exceeded.

Funceme meteorologist Bruno Rodrigues explains that the rains in January are a reflection of the action of two meteorological phenomena typical of the rainy pre-season in Ceará. “We can attribute this scenario to the approximation of the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS), which favors the formation of areas of instability, mainly in the interior, and to the presence of cyclonic vortices at high levels (VCAN), which end up collaborating for the formation of rain clouds over the state”. Local variables such as temperature, relief and humidity also influence rainfall, according to the expert.

In relation to the spatial distribution of rainfall, the Funceme figures indicate an equilibrium scenario. Of the eight macro-regions, all have accumulated above the expected average for the first month of the year. Two, however, the Coast of Fortaleza and the Maciço do Baturité, exceeded 200 mm.

