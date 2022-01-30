Funceme records rain in 133 cities in Ceará; see weather forecast

It rained in at least 133 municipalities in Ceará this Saturday, 29, according to the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme). The highest index, 86 millimeters, was registered in the city of São Gonçalo do Amarante, in the coastal region. In Fortaleza, Funceme recorded movement at three stations: Água Fria, with 26.4 mm; Castelão, with 18.2 mm; and Messejana, with 14.8 mm.

As for today, Sunday, the 30th, the weather scenario in Ceará is partially cloudy, with a high possibility of isolated rain in the regions of Cariri and Serra da Ibiapaba. In other regions, low chance of rain is expected. Until 8 am, Funceme recorded rain in six municipalities, including Fortaleza.

On Monday, 31, the scenario repeats itself, with possible concentration of rain in Cariri and Ibiapaba. Chances decrease on Tuesday, 1st, with skies varying from cloudy to partially cloudy in all macro-regions of the state.

