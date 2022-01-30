Galapagos real estate fund (GCFF11) rises strong after announcing amortization that resembles “share buyback plan”

Galapagos Fundo de Fundos (GCFF11) announced this Friday (28) a kind of “share buyback program”, currently traded at a discount of around 16%. The plan encouraged the market and the fund’s shares closed the session up 3.28%.

Since it was created in June 2020, the Galapagos FoF has accumulated an appreciation of 10.5%, considering the equity variation of the share until December 2021 and the income distributed until then. In the period, the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – had a performance of 2.72%.

Compared to 23 similar funds, the Galapagos FoF was the one that paid out the most dividends last year, according to a relevant fact released by the portfolio this Friday (28).

Despite the performance, on January 26, the market value of the fund was 16.8% below the book value observed on December 31, 2021.

“If the manager sold the entire portfolio, the fund would have an equity of R$ 91.37 per share, 20.2% higher than the market value of January 26th”, explains the document. In this Friday’s session (28), Galapagos shares were traded at R$ 78.40, up 3.28%.

Thinking about the opportunity, the fund decided to carry out a partial amortization of the equity during the next six months, respecting the regulation of the portfolio.

The amortization amounts will be announced and paid monthly on the same dates on which the announcement and payment of dividends occur, that is, on the 9th and 14th business days of each month, respectively.

According to the fund, the monthly transfer of amortization will be at least R$0.50 per share and a maximum of R$1.00 per share, totaling between R$3.00 and R$6.00 per share at the end of the 6 month period.

“Investors will be able to reinvest the funds received through amortization in the purchase of shares in the Galapagos FoF itself, which will have an effect similar to the repurchase of shares”, compares the material fact. “This initiative is similar to the share buyback process, often used by companies

opened in periods of exacerbated pessimism in the capital market”, details the document.

In times of market downturn, companies listed on the Stock Exchange use the share buyback process to increase the company’s equity by paying a price below its book value.

As real estate funds are prohibited from buying their own shares, amortization was the solution found by Galapagos FoF to take advantage of the discount currently offered by the fund’s shares.

